Thackeray praises new socialist allies, slams BJP

At a meeting held at MIG Club in Bandra East on Sunday afternoon, the Sena (UBT) chief said it was his good fortune that all 21 factions of socialist parties had come together and joined him. “Please accept me as I am. We have different ways of thinking but our aim is the same,” he said, citing the example of George Fernandes and his late father Bal Thackeray who fought against each other but were great friends.

Thackeray said he could not believe that the socialists had accepted him and also referred to him as their family head. “This alliance has happened at a time when I have nothing to offer, but it will last long because you have joined me when I have no power,” he said. Janata Dal United MLC Kapil Patil took the lead in uniting all the socialist factions and tying up with Thackeray.

Taking a potshot at the BJP, the Sena (UBT) chief said, “The first by-election won by the Shiv Sena on the grounds of Hindutva was in 1987. What was the BJP doing in those days? They were thinking along the lines of socialism and Gandhism. When they realised that elections can be won on the grounds of Hindutva, they came with us. Now they have become so big, they feel that no one else is needed.”

Thackeray added that the BJP never allowed anything to grow. “If any party is big, then go with them and later finish them: this is their thinking,” he said. “The BJP broke the Nitish Kumar government in Bihar once. It snapped the alliance with us too.”

Reacting to Thackeray’s speech, chief minister Eknath Shinde said, “His day is not complete without criticising Narendra Modi. The PM has taken the country to new heights and he is jealous. We got to host G 20. What can one expect from a person who has a jaundiced view? He is now going with people who always criticised Balasaheb in the foulest language. He left Hindutva when he allied with the Congress. People are very knowledgeable and will show them their place. They won’t vote for those who sit at home and conduct affairs of the party.”

