Thane civic body begins serosurvey as preparation for Covid third wave

The Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) started its first serosurvey as a part of its third wave preparation to find out how many people have developed antibodies to Covid in the city.

The survey, which started on Tuesday, will be conducted for the next three weeks across the city. A total of 1,400 representative samples will be collected in the first stage.

On the first day of the drive, samples were collected from health centres in Uthalsar, Naupada, Kopri and Pokhran Road. On Wednesday, samples will be collected from four other centres in Pokhran and Ghodbunder Road.

“This survey will help identify people from varied age groups and areas who have developed antibodies. Moreover, we can find out how many have been vaccinated in various wards and also get details on the impact of the virus such that we can declare those areas as containment zones if need be,” said Naresh Mhaske, Mayor, Thane.

Mhaske was the first to give blood samples.

According to officials who were part of the drive, “We have four teams including a field officer and a technician. While the technician continues to take samples, the field officer will help the representatives to fill a form online through an application that helps understand the background of the sampler. Moreover, the testing will be done from age 12 years. They will be divided into five different age groups. People from different strata of society in each ward of the city will also be surveyed,” said a senior officer.