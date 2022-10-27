Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Thane driver took out man who helped find his phone for a treat, turns up dead

Published on Oct 27, 2022 04:31 PM IST

Police said the driver had recently lost his mobile phone which, the accused had helped him find. On Monday, the victim took out the accused for a treat. He was found dead the following day

Police said the prime suspect has been missing since Monday evening when the auto-rickshaw driver was murdered (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
ByNB Gupta

MUMBRA: A 32-year-old auto-rickshaw driver who left home to party with a friend in Thane’s Mumbra has been found dead, police said on Thursday. Police said the man, Faizan Iqbal Memon, was stabbed in his neck by a sharp-edged weapon, possibly a knife, which led to his death.

His body was found on Tuesday, a day after his wife reported him missing when he didn’t return by Monday night. She told the police that Memon went out to party at 4pm on Monday with an acquaintance, Ramjan Ismail Khan, who recently helped him find his lost mobile phone. When he didn’t come home, the woman, who lived with her husband and son in Kausa area of Mumbra, approached her friends and neighbours for help.

They went out looking for Memon but couldn’t find him.

Memon’s body was found the following day in the shrubs in Ambedkar Nagar in the nearby shrubs. The body was taken to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Kalwa hospital for an autopsy which indicated that he died due to stab wounds.

Mumbra police inspector Babasaheb Nikam said the suspect, Khan was missing since Monday evening.

“We have formed three teams to nab him as soon as possible. We… are going through the CCTV footage near the crime spot,” he added.

