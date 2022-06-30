Thane police keep eye on social media to avoid any violence
Amidst the current political scenario, the Thane police are keeping a close watch on the activities on social media to avoid any incident of violence.
The team from a special branch of Thane commissionerate will look for any hate posts or controversial messages to ensure that they are not circulated further. With Eknath Shinde in Mumbai, the police have also intensified security at each police station level, especially outside the Shiv Sena Shakhas and offices, while Quick Response and Riot Control teams are also on stand-by.
The security in Thane rural has also been beefed up with most villages under the police scanner.
Thane commissionerate has witnessed two groups, the Thane city Sainiks that are in support of Shinde and a second group in Kalyan rural and Ulhasnagar areas that have shown their angst against Shinde by vandalising Sena offices. Changes of an outburst between these two groups cannot be ruled out.
For over a week now, the social media is abuzz with messages either in favour of Shinde or Uddhav Thackeray. Thane, too, has seen agitations from both the groups. The office of Shinde’s son, Shrikant, who is also a Kalyan MP, was vandalised in Ulhasnagar while Ambernath’s rebel MLA, Balaji Kinikar, too received threatening letters.
A senior police official from the Thane commissionerate said. “We are keeping an eye on social media to ensure that no hate posts are shared disturbing peace in the city. Vehicles are also checked at entry and exit points of different cities under the commissionerate. Those who were booked for vandalism in the last 10 days too are warned not to cause any disturbances. In the last two days, we had meetings with all zone heads to discuss the security plans in the city. All our police personnel are on the ground to stop rioters.”
Delhi LG directs Rohini forensic lab to procure 4 more vans
Vinai Kumar Saxena on Thursday ordered the forensic science laboratory to work with Delhi Police and clear pending cases, officials said. Saxena visited the state government-run FSL in Rohini and asked officials to procure four more FSL vans in addition to the existing two. The LG's visit comes in the backdrop of a review meeting of the FSL's works on June 22 during which he noted that there were 20,000 cases pending at the laboratory.
Bid to upskill: Delhi govt to map jail inmates’ educational qualifications
The Aam Aadmi Party government will survey the educational qualifications and interests of nearly 20,000 inmates currently lodged in Delhi's jails, officials said on Thursday. Deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia on Thursday held a meeting to discuss the upskilling project with director-general (prisons) Sandeep Goel, secretary, education, Ashok Kumar and senior officials of the education department. A Delhi government official said skill training is likely to take place inside the three jail complexes.
2 bulletproof vehicles, 38 armed cops guarded Lawrence Bishnoi during Punjab move: Cops
New Delhi: At least two bullet proof vehicles, 10 cars and 54 police personnel, including 38 armed guards, protect key accused in the murder of Sidhu Moosewala, gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, while transporting him to courts in Punjab from the Mandoli jail in Delhi, according to documents the Punjab Police submitted to a Delhi court last week. HT has seen a copy of the documents. The police also arrested two gunmen involved in the crime.
Gujarat BJP team found no faults in Delhi govt-run schools, hospitals: Manish Sisodia
One held, 2 juveniles apprehended for shooting at jail official’s home in Delhi
New Delhi: A 20-year-old man from western Uttar Pradesh was arrested and hBaliyan and his juvenile associate'stwo juvenile associates apprehended by the special cell of the Delhi Police after a brief exchange of fire in outer Delhi's Holambi Khurd village near Bawana on Wednesday, police said on Thursday. Three bullets were fired – two by the alleged accused and the third by the police team. However, nobody was hurt in the gunfight, police said.
