Thane police on the lookout for man for sexually assaulting six-year-old neighbour

The Shrinagar police in Thane are on the lookout for a man who has been allegedly sexually assaulting his six-year-old neighbour. A few locals saw him taking the girl inside his home while she was playing and asked him to open the door. Fearing their wrath, he released the girl and fled the spot.

The accused is identified as Anwar Shaikh, residing three rooms away from the complainant’s house. The complainant’s daughter often went out to play and returned late. When her parents asked her about being late, she never responded to anything. A week later, another neighbour noticed twice that the accused took the girl to his home and locked the door for some time. Then, the girl came out with chocolate.

An officer from Shrinagar police station said, “When the woman saw the same incident on the second instance, she decided to get information about the same. So, she called her friend and banged on the accused’s door. He took some time to come out and released the girl first and later fled the spot. While they asked the girl a lot of different questions, she said the uncle did bad things. The woman then informed the girl’s parents and came to us to file a case. We have registered a case under IPC 376 and POCSO Act for allegedly sexually assaulting the girl. A team has started searching for him.”