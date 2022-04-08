Thane police on the lookout for man for sexually assaulting six-year-old neighbour
The Shrinagar police in Thane are on the lookout for a man who has been allegedly sexually assaulting his six-year-old neighbour. A few locals saw him taking the girl inside his home while she was playing and asked him to open the door. Fearing their wrath, he released the girl and fled the spot.
The accused is identified as Anwar Shaikh, residing three rooms away from the complainant’s house. The complainant’s daughter often went out to play and returned late. When her parents asked her about being late, she never responded to anything. A week later, another neighbour noticed twice that the accused took the girl to his home and locked the door for some time. Then, the girl came out with chocolate.
An officer from Shrinagar police station said, “When the woman saw the same incident on the second instance, she decided to get information about the same. So, she called her friend and banged on the accused’s door. He took some time to come out and released the girl first and later fled the spot. While they asked the girl a lot of different questions, she said the uncle did bad things. The woman then informed the girl’s parents and came to us to file a case. We have registered a case under IPC 376 and POCSO Act for allegedly sexually assaulting the girl. A team has started searching for him.”
#Cheers23: Check out these picnic spots for a day-out in the city
NCP workers hold protests in Pune after Sharad Pawar’s house attacked in Mumbai
Nationalist Congress Party workers held agitations in Pune to condemn the attack on supremo Sharad Pawar's residence in Mumbai on Friday and demanded the arrest of Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation employees' leader Gunwant Sadavarte. Chaos prevailed outside Pawar's residence as over a hundred striking workers of the MSRTC staged angry protests, accusing the veteran leader of not doing anything to help them.
Thane Municipal Corporation forms cell to investigate, take action against those destroying environment
Following complaints from environmentalists regarding mangrove destruction due to encroachments, the Thane Municipal Corporation has formed a cell to investigate and take immediate action against those harming the environment. This cell is led by additional commissioner, Sandeep Malvi. A meeting of this cell was conducted on Friday at the insistence of district collector, Rajesh Narvekar, to fast track all complaints related to mangroves.
Couple arrested for stealing cash, jewellery from friend’s house in Bhiwandi
Narpoli police in Bhiwandi arrested a 26-year-old woman and Rai's husband for stealing jewellery and cash worth ₹5 lakh from her friend's house. Her a resident of Bhiwandi, friend Disha Ravindra Lakhani filed a complaint with Narpoli police on March 31 that Rai had stolen ₹90,000 cash and 46g of gold, all amounting to ₹5 lakh from her house. Senior police inspector, Madan Ballal added that through technical information, they located the accused in Goa.
Transport workers stage stir outside Sharad Pawar's Mumbai residence, case filed
More than 100 striking workers of the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation held a protest outside Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar's residence in Mumbai on Friday. They raised slogans against the senior politician stating he did little to resolve their concerns. The irate employees even threw stones and slippers during the agitation. According to some reports, the protesters also surrounded Pawar's daughter and NCP MP Supriya Sule outside the south Mumbai house, 'Silver Oak'.
