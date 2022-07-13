Thane rains: Badlapur residents on alert as Ulhas River water level rises
The heavy downpour in Thane’s Badlapur region has led to a rise in the water level of Ulhas River on Wednesday morning prompting the authorities to request the residents in buildings and establishments nearby to remain safe and take necessary precautions, officials said.
According to the officials of Kulgaon Badlapur Municipal Corporation (KBMC) the water level has reached 16.2 m, while the warning level is 16.5 m.
“The water level in Ulhas River is rising which is why we have told the residents in buildings and establishments nearby to remain alert. The danger level for Ulhas River is 17.5 m. Once the warning level is crossed, which is 16.5 m, we will start shifting the residents. Right now, our team is on ground spreading awareness among the residents and pedestrians to be safe,” said Yogesh Godase, chief officer, KBMC.
The Thane district office also alerted on social media about the rising water level in Badlapur asking residents to remain safe and take necessary precautions.
“A team with mike in autorickshaw is taking rounds across the city where flooding is reported usually. There are people who visit the river during heavy downpour, we are not allowing them and are taking action on the spot,” said Godase.
Last year, around 300 people were rescued from slum areas and a total population of 40,000 was affected due to the flooding. Areas like Mohanand Nagar, Shaninagar, Hendre pada, Rameshwadi, Dube Baug, Barage road in Badlapur (West) and Kharvai and other low-lying areas near Ulhas River in Badlapur (East) saw severe flooding.
In 2019, the Mahalaxmi express was stuck on the railway track leaving passengers stranded due to flooding in Ulhas River.
“We have received warning from the civic body to not wander outside and also be prepared in case of flooding to shift to a safer place. This is the situation in Badlapur every year. I have not sent my child to school today,” said Manoj Patil, 35, a resident of Dube Baug, Badlapur.
-
‘Gurus keep showering blessings, always!’
For those who have trained under the guru-shishya parampara, consider their guru as supreme, before everyone else. On the auspicious day of Guru Purnima, creative art experts from Lucknow talk about their gurus and share their bonding with them. 'Gurus don't go anywhere'Kathak exponent Prof Kumkum Dhar feels blessed that Dhar, who has trained 100s of students till date under guru-shishya parampara had the opportunity to train under kathak maestro Pt Lachhu Maharaj, disciple of Pt Bindadin Maharaj and uncle of Pt Birju Maharaj.
-
Man held in South Delhi hit-and-run case
A 23-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly killing a 46-year-old cashier of a pub in South Delhi after hitting victim Ranjan Kumar with a speeding BMW, police said on Wednesday. On July 10, victim Ranjan Kumar was hit in Zamrudpur area in Greater Kailash-1 during the early hours. The cashier was found bleeding on a footpath. A case of rash and negligent driving causing death was registered against unknown person at the Greater Kailash police station.
-
Vasai landslide: 2 members of a family dead; rescue operations underway
At least two person were killed and several others went missing after a massive landslide, triggered by incessant rainfall, struck Vagralpada, Rajavali, Bhoidapada in Maharashtra's Vasai around 6 am on Wednesday. Amit Singh Thakur (42) wife and their minor son have been rescued, Palghar district collector Manek Gursal said. Around 20 personnel and two officers of the National Disaster Response Force from Pune are leading the search and rescue operations.
-
Raipur: Man dies by suicide allegedly after killing girlfriend
A 27-year-old man died by suicide allegedly after killing his girlfriend with a sharp-edged weapon in Raipur, police said on Wednesday. Additional Superintendent of Police (West) Akash Rao Giripunje said the incident took place in Purani Basti area of the city on the intervening night on Tuesday and Wednesday. The bodies of the deceased were found on Wednesday morning. Police have sent the bodies for autopsy and are further probing the matter.
-
Bengaluru Police's Crime Branch bust prostitution racket in spas, 7 arrested
The Central Crime Branch in Bengaluru on Monday busted a prostitution racket after women officers raided a beauty salon within the Puttenhalli police station limits, the city police's Twitter handle said. Officers were acting on a tip and raided the Ruhi Thai Spa and Salon and the Ira Spa, where they discovered employees involved in a prostitution racket. A case has been filed and the licenses of both spas have been cancelled.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics