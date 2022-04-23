Thane traffic police conduct special awareness drive for those breaking rules

With most motorists flouting the basic traffic rules by not wearing helmets or seatbelts and also by jumping signals, the Thane traffic police have undertaken a special awareness drive wherein those breaking rules are not only fined but also educated on the law and fines imposed to discourage them from repeating the acts.

The Thane police have also sent a proposal to the State Home Ministry to install 5,468 cameras across Thane commissionerate for easy detection of crimes and catching traffic violators.

The traffic police registered 3,296 cases of signal jumping in January, 5,249 in February and 8817 in March. Similarly, cases of riding without helmet and driving without seatbelts were 12,501 in January and 18,268 in March.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), traffic, Balasaheb Patil, said, “Recently, my team witnessed several accidents due to signal jumping which, though, were minor led to traffic snarls and confusion for other motorists. Moreover, 70% accident fatalities are also due to not wearing helmets and seatbelts. Thus, we decided to conduct awareness drives at traffic signals, apprehending rule breakers and also educating them on the consequences and laws related to violation. On Friday, when the drive began, we counselled 1,436 motorists who broke the law.”

Patil said that more CCTVs are needed to impose e-challans round the clock on rule breakers to induce discipline among the motorists. He added, “We require 5,468 CCTV cameras for the entire commissionerate as per the vehicle population. Accordingly, a proposal has been sent to the State for the same, while we have also requested individual corporations to install the cameras in their jurisdiction. The Thane Municipal Corporation and the Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation have 165 and 871 cameras, respectively, which are helpful to the police. In Thane city itself, 2,752 cameras are needed.”

TMC officials were unavailable for comment on the subject.