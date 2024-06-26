Thane’s Haware Citi seek closure of RMC plant within premises

Thane: Residents of Haware Citi in Thane’s Ghodbunder area are up in arms against the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) for permitting the establishment of a ready-mix concrete (RMC) plant within their compound premises around three months ago. Though the plant is not operational yet, it has led to multiple problems such as air pollution, traffic congestion and damage to roads owing to the constant plying of heavy vehicles. Residents apprehend these problems will intensify and health issues such as skin and respiratory diseases will be added to the list once the plant becomes operational in September. Consequently, they are demanding immediate closure of the plant, failing which they intend to launch a protest. Haware Citi, located near Kasarvadavli in the Ghodbunder area, comprises more than 30 buildings with over 8,000 residents. It contains several schools and hospitals and is surrounded by villages with a predominantly Adivasi population. (Praful Gangurde / HT Photo)

In March-end, the RMC plant was established within the Haware Citi premises with MMRDA's approval by Megha Engineering and Infrastructure Ltd (MEIL), which was awarded the contract for constructing the twin-tube road tunnel from Thane to Borivali.

Residents are upset with the MMRDA for permitting the RMC plant in a residential area and against existing rules and have multiple efforts to seek clarification from the authority as well as other government bodies for the past three months, but to no avail.

Veena Kalavkar, a doctor and resident of Haware Citi who has written to the MMRDA, the collector and the local MLA regarding the matter on several occasions, said, “I was opposing this plant before it was established here. But unfortunately, no one paid heed. Now, after three months of installation of the plant, our area has become one of the worst in Ghodbunder. The roads are completely damaged due to heavy vehicles carrying materials for the plant, leading to traffic congestion.”

Other residents echoed her, saying the traffic congestion and bad roads were severely impacting the functioning of schools in the area, including prominent institutions like Euroschool and Dnyanganga High School as well as numerous kindergartens and nurseries. “Traffic congestion worsens during school hours owing to the presence of large vehicles attached to the plant, which are parked on either side of the road,” said a resident, requesting anonymity.

Installation of the plant has also raised the level of dust pollution in the area, which could cause serious health hazards, said residents. “If the authorities don’t stop the plant now, all of us here including children and senior citizens would be exposed to life-threatening diseases like asthma, respiratory problems and other chronic illnesses,” warned Kalavkar.

Establishment of the plant has also led to filling up of water bodies and loss of green cover in the area, with adivasis in neighbouring villages being the most affected. “There used to be a small water body here which was a cherished resource for residents of nearby Adivasi padas. But now, it is completely covered with debris, and the area’s green cover has fallen significantly. Despite protests from local residents, activities at the plant continue unchecked,” said another resident of Haware Citi.

While the MMRDA did not respond to requests for comment, a source from the planning authority said the plant was established with due permission from the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board. “The contractor (MEIL) is responsible authority for every plan in this matter,” said the official.

MEIL too did not respond to requests for a comment, but an official from the company said on condition of anonymity that they were aware of the concerns of local communities and were making all efforts to address them. “The plant has all the necessary permissions. The ongoing work aims to benefit people in the local Adivasi pada with newly built roads and pipelines. We also plan to meet with the MLA, corporators and residents soon to discuss the precautions we’re taking,” said the official.

Before the plant becomes operational in September, coinciding with commencement of obstruction of the casting yard, MEIL would install 25-meter barriers and dust control machines to mitigate air pollution in the area, the official added.