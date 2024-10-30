Mumbai Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief Ashish Shelar spoke to Surendra P Gangan, about how the political atmosphere in the state has changed after the Lok Sabha polls, thanks to the party’s course correction and various welfare schemes. He also dwelled on how the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) has become active against, what the ruling combine terms, anti-national powers that have set forth a “false narrative” against the government. ‘The atmosphere has changed in the last 6 months in our favour’

Excerpts from the interview:

They were prolonged for valid reasons. We were watching which candidate was getting particular seats from the opposition combine; and who we could put up between our three parties to give the chosen one a good fight.

In Sewri, for instance, we were watching who could be the UBT candidate – Ajay Chaudhari or Sudhir Salvi? Or who could be a better fit for Worli.

These factors led to differences between the three parties for which the central BJP leadership had to intervene.

There are no internal disputes in Borivali. Sunil Rane has done extremely well as an MLA. We have a strong network in the constituency thanks to the blessings of our voters. Traditionally, leaders from other areas also have won in this constituency with a huge margin -- Rambhau Naik, Sunil Rane, Vinod Tawde.

As we can rely on the constituency, Sanjay Upadhyay has been chosen. Sunil Rane will be given a larger role in the organizational setup.

It is not an experiment; but faith of the people.

Every election is different, based on issues, opponents and other factors such as the atmosphere in the state. It is alright to analyse past data to study; but we cannot compare the last two assembly polls with the present one. At best, we can compare Lok Sabha 2024 with the assembly polls.

There’s been a 360-degree turn in the atmosphere in the last six months. The pendulum has swung in our favour. We and our cadre went into a state of depression two months after the Lok Sabha elections. We were attacked by the opposition and struggled to figure the reason for our defeat.

That has changed now – the opposition has gone on the defensive; they are busy telling people how the Ladki Bahin scheme and the toll waiver will have no impact on voters.

The three ruling parties brainstormed about the corrective steps that needed to be taken. Three of our leaders (the chief minister and both the DyCMs) were determined to fight tooth and nail to come back to power.

We worked out schemes for every section of society – youth, farmers, women. We also ensured clashes do not erupt. It has worked in our favour.

The Haryana results early this month also helped us change the perception.

Uddhav Thackeray’s ego is to be blamed for that – something we have experienced through our long-standing alliance with him. Now, Congress and NCP (SP) are experiencing it. He is unable to digest that Congress was getting more seats than his party. He is also not ready to introspect about his poor show in the LS polls. In fact, he takes false pride in boasting that the other two parties won more seats because of him.

I am therefore not surprised to see the dispute within MVA. Thackeray was never known to treat his partners well; he could not treat his relatives well either.

BJP state leaders have taken responsibility for the defeat in the LS polls -- Devendraji has publicly said so. The Sangh Parivar should not be blamed for it.

Now, since the anti-national narrative is being set in the name of the constitution, the outfit that chants ‘Bharatmata Ki Jay’ will naturally become active. Rahul Gandhi speaks against reservation in the US. He takes a stand of dividing OBCs by demanding caste-based surveys. The Sangh Parivar has entered the fray to fight against this war.

RSS does not deal with politics. It puts forth its stand. It is doing its job; we are doing ours.

Aaditya won because of us in 2019. Our stand is the same as the last time; hence we have been standing by Amit Thackeray.

BJP has clarified its stand before other allies. I do not know if it is possible to withdraw the Mahayuti candidate against Amit now. We will follow the alliance’s decision. Had the Mahim seat been with BJP, we would have supported Amit Thackeray (by not fielding a candidate).

We were clear from the start – we cannot support a person facing charges of links with Dawood Ibrahim. Fadnavisji will take a call on Sana.

The decision to join hands with Ajit Pawar’s faction was well thought out, but we fell short in creating the right public perception.