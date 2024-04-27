 The ‘hand’ holds the ‘mashal’ | Mumbai news - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Apr 27, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

The ‘hand’ holds the ‘mashal’

BySaurabha Kulshreshtha
Apr 27, 2024 06:40 AM IST

There was a rift between the two parties in the recent past over the Mumbai South Central Lok Sabha seat. Gaikwad had her eyes on the seat and requested Thackeray to consider her candidature two weeks ago. Sena (UBT) refused to budge as it had already announced Anil Desai the candidate from the constituency

MUMBAI: It will be a first when a Thackeray votes for the Congress. On Friday, when Congress candidate for the Mumbai North Central constituency Varsha Gaikwad dropped by at Matoshree to meet Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray, the latter extending his support, said “it is imperative that the ‘hand’ holds ‘mashal’”, alluding to symbols of the two parties.

Congress party supporters greet Congress Leader Varsha Gaikwad after she was declared the Mumbai North Central constituency Lok Sabha election 2024 candidate, at the Mumbai Regional Congress Committee office, on Friday. ) (Bhushan Koyande/HT Photo)
Congress party supporters greet Congress Leader Varsha Gaikwad after she was declared the Mumbai North Central constituency Lok Sabha election 2024 candidate, at the Mumbai Regional Congress Committee office, on Friday. ) (Bhushan Koyande/HT Photo)

Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT) and Nationalist Congress Party (SP) are alliance partners in the opposition Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) in the state. “I will vote for Varsha Gaikwad as I am voter of Mumbai North Central constituency. INDIA alliance will win the election,” said Thackeray.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

There was a rift between the two parties in the recent past over the Mumbai South Central Lok Sabha seat. Gaikwad had her eyes on the seat and requested Thackeray to consider her candidature two weeks ago. Sena (UBT) refused to budge as it had already announced Anil Desai the candidate from the constituency. Congress finally fielded Gaikwad from Mumbai North Central where Poonam Mahajan is the sitting BJP MP from the ruling alliance.

“We will send Varsha to Delhi as MP from Mumbai North Central constituency. She is like my younger sister. We are united to end this dictatorial regime,” said Thackeray.

When Gaikwad was questioned about the earlier squabble -- when she said that being a Mumbai Congress president she can fight form any constituency – she called attention to how she has been working in the Mumbai North Central constituency for the last 10 months. “Not only this one, MVA will win all six seats in Mumbai; we will repeat the performance of 2009,” she said. In 2009 Congress and alliance partner NCP won all six seats.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Mumbai / The ‘hand’ holds the ‘mashal’
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, April 27, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On