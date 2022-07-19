These ‘pothole warriors’ call BMC to task
For Mushtaq Ansari, a Mahim resident, the day begins with tracking the BMC’s (Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation) Twitter handle to zero in on the location from where maximum complaints related to potholes have been received.
If that area comes within the ‘jurisdiction’ of his six-member team - who are ‘deployed’ in Goregaon, Andheri, Bombay Central, and Dharavi, he asks them to visit the sites and ensure that the potholes are fixed by civic engineers within the stipulated 48 hours claimed by the BMC.
Ansari is one of those alert citizen groups known as “pothole warriors”, who function like a mini opposition to the civic body during monsoon.
“Whenever we come across people tweeting about more than two complaints from a location, we go on our motorbikes to monitor the potholes. We then visit the local ward office and ensure that the BMC fills the potholes using correct material and methodology,” Ansari said.
Ansari claims to have helped the BMC fix potholes on L J road and Dr Dilip Gupte Road in Mahim; Shivaji Park Circle; 60 feet road in Dharavi; Andheri Link Road in JB nagar; Turner road near Popley junction in Bandra West; and Sakinaka junction.
“At Shivaji Park Circle, opposite gate number seven, there was a crater with a cluster of potholes. Similarly, before Sakinaka junction on Andheri-Kurla Road there were around five-six potholes. All of them were fixed by the BMC. At Turner road junction, opposite Popley jewellers, the entire 50-metre road is uneven. What we need is citizens’ participation and more warriors to join our group. Unless we put pressure on the BMC, it doesn’t act,” he said.
In 2018, Goregaon resident Dadarao Bilhore’s teenaged son ran his bike into a pothole and died. A year later, his sister-in-law too suffered serious injuries in an accident allegedly caused by potholes. Pained by these incidents, he took matters into his own hands and started filling potholes on congested streets.
After the BMC dubbed his work illegal, he started informing the BMC of the roads riddled with potholes. Thus, he earned the moniker of `pothole dada’.
“In July alone, I have detected major potholes near Vijay Nagar bridge in Andheri, on number 16 school road leading to Aarey Colony, and Marol-Marashi Road near Kanakiya rainforest gate, and got most of them repaired by the civic body,” he said.
Dhaval Shah, chairman, Lokhandwala-Oshiwara Citizens’ Association, has alone detected 50 potholes on a 1.4-km stretch of Andheri Link Road from DN Nagar Metro station to Infinity mall.
“First we find out under whose jurisdiction the road falls – the BMC or the MMRDA [Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority]. Accordingly, we approach their offices. All major junctions like DN Nagar, Infinity mall, Star Bazar, and Fun Republic have been washed out. After I highlighted the places near DN Nagar Metro station where there were 50 potholes, civic officials repaired at some places with paver blocks and cold mix instead of mastic asphalt. They have used a temporary band-aid treatment,” Shah said, adding that the travelling time from Metro junction to Infinity mall now takes 20 minutes instead of five minutes.
A BMC official told HT that these active citizens work as additional hands and eyes of the civic body and they also work as a medium to empower people.
“This way we get to identify more potholes and citizens won’t even hold a grudge against the administration for not doing its job. They also sometimes observe how we fill potholes under technical specifications,” he said.
The BMC has initiated a mission to tackle the pothole menace by converting all asphalt roads into concrete ones in the next five years.
According to a senior official, the BMC has already made more than 50% of the 2,055-km asphalt roads in Mumbai concrete.
-
Industrialists affected due to pandemic to get relief: Nandi
Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh industrial development minister Nand Gopal Gupta Nandi said the state government had decided to give relief to the industrialists affected due to the Covid pandemic. It had been decided to provide exemption from fee for six months to entrepreneurs whose units were running in the industrial development authorities. The decision was taken in view of the circumstances arising due to the first, second and third waves of the Covid pandemic.
-
Ludhiana | GADVASU interns to get ₹15k stipend: Gogi
The state government on Tuesday agreed to increase the stipend of Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (GADVASU) interns to ₹15,000. Students have been on chain hunger strike from June 12, demanding hike in stipend. In the meantime, interns Shivam and Satnam Singh, both students who were on hunger strike, have ended their fast. During the day, Congress leader Sukhpal Singh Khaira also met the protesting students and extended support.
-
Part-time teachers drive e-rickshaws, sell Chaat to supplement paltry pay at UP govt-run upper primary schools
Part-time subject teachers in government-run upper primary schools of Uttar Pradesh are forced to look for a second source of income to overcome the acute financial hardships they are facing. Paid a paltry Rs 9,000 per month in lieu of their services, some have to ply e-rickshaws and sell Chaat by the roadside after school hours. Others can be seen working at mobile shops, private hospitals, selling vegetables etc just to make ends meet.
-
Krishna Janmabhoomi matter: Issue notices for suit in representative capacity, orders Mathura court
The court of additional district judge (court no. 7) at Mathura on Tuesday ordered issuing notices to respondents for hearing on the application seeking permission to file a case on Sri Krishna Janambhoomi issue in representative capacity by Lucknow-based lawyer Shailendra Singh. The court has fixed July 26 as the next date of hearing in this case.
-
Ludhiana | PAU to hold offline kisan melas after two-year gap
After remaining suspended for over two years due to the pandemic, Punjab Agricultural University is all set to organise offline Kisan Melas across Punjab. Announcing the dates, Ashok Kumar, director of extension education, PAU, said the series would kickstart with the first Kisan Mela at Nag Kalan Jahangir, Amritsar on September 2, followed by Ballowal Saunkhri on September 6, Gurdaspur on September 9, Faridkot on September 13 and Rauni, Patiala, on September 16.
