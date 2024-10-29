MUMBAI: The MIDC police have arrested a 39-year-old man, 19 days after he broke into a house in Andheri (East) and stole gold ornaments worth ₹8.73 lakh. Thief arrested after analysing dump data of 1,000 phones

The police tracked the man, identified as Nisar Shaikh, by analysing the dump data of over 1000 mobile users who had travelled between Khar (West) and Andheri (East) on Oct 5 between 1.30am and 2.30pm.

Shaikh, who resides in an SRA building in Khar (West), has a criminal history with over 47 cases of housebreaking, theft, robbery, and violations under the Arms Act.

Police said they recovered the stolen booty from his house.