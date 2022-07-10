Thief leaves bag with loot outside BJP leader’s house
A bag found outside Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLC Prasad Lad’s residence in Matunga in the early hours of Sunday sent police into a tizzy. Later, it was found to have contained cash, old coins, and silver-plated coins of Ganpati idols.
During investigation, police found that a thief had stolen the items from a flat in a nearby building and left the bag after seeing a policeman near the BJP leader’s bungalow. The thief entered the flat, which had been closed for years, through the bathroom window around 6 am.
A case of house break-in based on the statement given by a relative of the house owner has been registered at Matunga police station. “Police have been scrutinising the CCTV footage to trace the thief,” said senior inspector Deepak Chavan.
-
Get well soon, write activists in postcards sent to BMC on pothole complaints
Mumbai Angry with the continuing pothole menace in Mumbai, a group of citizens have started a postcard campaign to grab the attention of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation in the old-school way. Godfrey Pimenta, an activist from Andheri, who initiated this campaign, said that every year the BMC comes up with new ideas like starting telephone hotlines, WhatsApp chatbots and mobile applications to address the pothole issues. However, potholes still remain a problem.
-
95 accidents involving PMPML buses in 15 months, 22 deaths reported
At least 95 accidents involving Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited were reported from April 2021 to June 2022, in which 22 people have lost their lives, as per the public transport body data. Commuters have urged PMPML to take preventive measures to reduce the number of accidents. In Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad limits, a total of 1,958 buses operate daily. Along with PMPML-owned buses, the public transport body also hires buses from contractors.
-
PMC to auction 1,188 abandoned vehicles
As the number of abandoned vehicles has increased to 1,188, the anti-encroachment department of Pune Municipal Corporation is waiting for the commissioner of police to permit them to hold the auction for scrapping these vehicles within the coming week. These abandoned vehicles were found mostly in Peth areas and Camp, Aundh, Baner, Pashan, Kondhwa, Mohammadwadi, Undri, Bibwewadi, Hadapsar, Sahakarnagar, Yerawada, Kalyani Nagar, Kharadi, and other far-flung suburbs of the city.
-
14 families shifted to safe shelters amid landslide concerns in Gutake village
Given the possible landslide incidents due to heavy rains in the monsoon, the Pune district administration last week shifted at least 14 families from the landslide-prone area in the Gutake village of Mulshi tehsil. In 2014, Malin village in Ambegaon taluka of Pune district saw one of the worst-ever landslides when residents were asleep. It was believed to have been caused by heavy rainfall and killed at least 151 people.
-
Govt to hold 2-day conference on good governance in Bengaluru
The regional conference ”Bringing citizens, entrepreneurs and government closer for good governance” is being organised by the Centre's Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances in collaboration with the Government of Karnataka. Union Minister of State for Personnel Jitendra Singh and Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai will grace the valedictory session on Tuesday. Government of Karnataka and V Srinivas, Chief Secretary, Vandita Sharma, Secretary, DARPG will also address the valedictory session.
