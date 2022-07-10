Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Thief leaves bag with loot outside BJP leader’s house
Thief leaves bag with loot outside BJP leader’s house

A bag found outside Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLC Prasad Lad’s residence in Matunga in the early hours of Sunday sent police into a tizzy
Published on Jul 10, 2022
Manish K Pathak, Mumbai

A bag found outside Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLC Prasad Lad’s residence in Matunga in the early hours of Sunday sent police into a tizzy. Later, it was found to have contained cash, old coins, and silver-plated coins of Ganpati idols.

During investigation, police found that a thief had stolen the items from a flat in a nearby building and left the bag after seeing a policeman near the BJP leader’s bungalow. The thief entered the flat, which had been closed for years, through the bathroom window around 6 am.

A case of house break-in based on the statement given by a relative of the house owner has been registered at Matunga police station. “Police have been scrutinising the CCTV footage to trace the thief,” said senior inspector Deepak Chavan.

New Delhi 0C
Sunday, July 10, 2022
