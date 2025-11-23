Thief wanted for robbing Eknath Khadse’s Jalgaon home arrested

MUMBAI: A thief suspected of being involved in the burglary at the home of former Maharashtra minister and NCP (SP) leader Eknath Khadse was arrested in Ulhasnagar on Saturday. Mohammad Bilal Abdul Razzak Chowdhury, 25, was arrested by the Pydhonie police after he broke into a home in Masjid Bunder, and made off with valuables worth ₹9 lakh and legal documents belonging to the complainant. A thief suspected of being involved in the burglary at the home of former Maharashtra minister and NCP (SP) leader Eknath Khadse (in pic) was arrested in Ulhasnagar on Saturday. (Hindustan Times)

Pydhonie police said Bilal had been on the run after the Masjid Bunder robbery on October 13. Police teams traced him to Ulhasnagar on Saturday after scanning footage from around 500 CCTV cameras. The trail led to Ulhasnagar. “We have learnt that he is also involved in robbing the Jalgaon home of former minister Eknath Khadse,” said a police officer.

Police said Khadse’s home was broken into on October 28 and the thieves had fled with jewellery worth ₹7 lakh, a CD, and a pen drive. The burglary was discovered by the caretaker, who turned up at the bungalow the next morning. Khadse’s home is in Kothali village in Muktainagar, about 60km from Jalgaon.

Local police arrested Chirag Sayyad and Kailash Khandelwal, jewellers from Ulhasnagar, who had purchased the jewellery stolen in the Khadse case. The three main accused, Ejaz Ahmed, Mohammad Bilal and Baba, were on the run. Until Bilal was apprehended on Saturday.

“We have arrested Bilal, who was wanted in our case as well. His arrest will help clear up details for the Jalgaon police,” said a police officer.

The complainant in the Pydhonie case, Shabbir Mehta, a resident of Masjid Bunder, was away with his wife in Gujarat when the burglary took place.

Bilal was arrested by sub-inspector Anil Wayal of the Pydhonie police under the guidance of deputy commissioner of police Mohit Garg.