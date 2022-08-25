Think before pledging your money to crowdfunding websites
Recently, Dr Prashant Mishra, a cardiologist from Mumbai, exposed suspicious campaigns on various platforms, after receiving a message on his twitter DM from a person asking for donation
Mumbai Social media is rife with crowdfunding campaigns courting donors to open their hearts and purse strings for the less fortunate. Lately, a slew of users has been raising red flags on select crowdfunding campaigns for medical treatments.
Recently, Dr Prashant Mishra, a cardiologist from Mumbai, exposed suspicious campaigns on various platforms, after receiving a message on his twitter DM from a person asking for donation to a crowdfunding enterprise.
When he visited the website, he learnt that the funds were being raised for a foot-related surgery at a top Mumbai hospital. After scanning the medical documents uploaded on the website, he was taken aback by the fact that the patient was already discharged in July 2022 while crowdfunding started in August 2022. When he tweeted about this, other twitter users started sharing know-how about similar suspicious campaigns.
In the next few days, Dr Mishra shared similar campaigns expressing his concerns further. He shared screenshots on his twitter handle about a campaign that had managed to garner ₹33 lakh for a ₹20 lakh campaign. This was for gall bladder surgery which usually costs around ₹75,000 in a government hospital and ₹2 to 2.5 lakh in a private hospital.
The crowdfunding platform Milaap and Ketto deleted certain campaigns highlighted by Dr Mishra.
After they were called out by the doctor, Milaap put out a press release stating, “On August 20, 2022, three fundraisers were reported and brought to our notice by users on social media, that they have been raising funds at an order and magnitude higher than the usual costs. We have taken serious cognizance of such fundraisers and initiated a thorough internal investigation on the reported fundraisers.”
Milaap further stated that similar campaigns have been stopped and that they are in consultation with their legal counsel to prevent such incidents in future.
Dr Mishra shared a campaign on twitter where two anonymous donations of ₹10 lakh each were received, which was matched by Milaap with a small percentage. He said, “It is very likely that people are trying to convert black money to white or making money by getting a percentage of the matching donation.”
Milaap pulled down the campaign and refunded the money to the original donors.
Another campaign on twitter is by Ketto, which is raising ₹10 lakh for a BMV (Balloon Mitral Valve) surgery, a 30-minute procedure. The doctor explained, BMV surgeries are done for free in civic and government hospitals. If patients are unable to furnish relevant documents the cost at a civic hospital is ₹1 lakh and approximately ₹2.5 lakh in a good private hospital. “The platform is raising ₹10 lakh for the surgery, stating ₹5 lakh as the cost of surgery,” he said.
He was equally taken aback to find that the fundraiser received an anonymous donation of ₹6 lakh. “People in India think twice before even donating ₹50,000 or a lakh,” he said.
Soon after this was red-flagged, the hospital estimation cost was deleted from the fundraiser and the campaign no longer mentions the surgery, although it continues to collect money on this campaign.
HT reached out to Ketto for their response, which was not received till the time of going to press.
“This is hard-earned money of people. Patients will continue to suffer if the funds do not reach them; resources must not be wasted like this,” he added, calling for regulations on crowdfunding platforms.
“People from the medical fraternity such as insurance companies may be brought on board so that such frauds may be prevented,” he added.
Advocate Trivankumar Karnani, lawyer at Bombay high court who works for citizens’ welfare said, “If crowdfunding websites are releasing the money to such dubious campaigns, then it amounts to deficiency of services and unfair trade practices under the consumer protection act. Citizens and donors should report such fraudulent campaigns to the crowdfunding websites as well as local police.”
Karnani called for framing of stringent laws and regulations by the government.
“If documents submitted to the crowdfunding website appears to be fraudulent, it must be reported to the local investigation agencies by the website, which can be further investigated,” he concluded.
-
Mumbai to be free from asphalt roads in 2 years
The state government on Wednesday announced that the 1,200 km of asphalt roads in the city would be converted into concrete roads in the next two years. Participating in a debate on infrastructure projects in the assembly, deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis also set a three-month deadline to float tenders for Dharavi redevelopment. Fadnavis said that the financial capital has 1,900 km of concrete roads while 1,200 km of roads are made of asphalt.
-
NRI woman’s teen caretaker steals diamond earrings worth ₹2.5 crore
Mumbai: A 19-year-old caretaker was arrested on Wednesday for allegedly stealing diamond earrings worth ₹2.5 crore from a plush jewellery showroom in Andheri West on Tuesday evening. The police are probing whether the employers of the a 77-year-old woman and her 47-year-old son, caretaker Brijesh Baraiyya, who is partially paralysed, are involved in the crime. Both the employers are British nationals and present with the caretaker Brijesh Baraiyya at the jewellery shop.
-
LU students stage protest against police
Lucknow Students locked the administrative block of Lucknow University Second Campus, Jankipuram and staged a demonstration against Lucknow Police on Wednesday. They alleged that the police unnecessarily troubled them. The university students alleged that police were now threatening to register FIR against them. DCP North Qasim Abidi said the students were asked to share details about cases that they said were fake. He said they had been assured the matter would be looked into.
-
AU to launch foundation course in Urdu for students of other languages
In an initiative to allow students studying Hindi, Sanskrit, Arabic and Persian at Allahabad University to study Urdu, the department of Urdu at AU is gearing up to introduce a new foundation course as part of a four-year BA (Urdu) course. Under the new National Education Policy-2020, the four-year undergraduate course will start from the academic session 2023-24 in AU.
-
Man arrested for duping over 400 in insurance fraud
Gurugram: The police on Tuesday arrested a member of an insurance fraud gang that has allegedly duped about 440 people across the country, including some from Gurugram and Delhi. The suspect, Rahul Kumar, 26, was arrested from Neb Sarai in Delhi's Saket and confessed that he and his associates were active from the last two and half years and operated from Delhi, the police said.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics