Third year BCom student booked for copying in exam using WhatsApp

MUMBAI: A 20-year-old third-year Bachelor of Commerce student was booked along with an associate for copying during the semester five examination using WhatsApp at Siddharth College of Commerce and Economics, Fort. HT Image

The student whose examination started at 10.30am received the question paper and answers on WhatsApp at 9.37am. An official from Azad Maidan police station said, “While the assistant professor Sumedh Mane was on duty as an examiner, he caught 20-year-old student Ansh Sada for copying from his phone. Upon inspection, he found a question paper on his WhatsApp chats and objective answers and he had gotten the question paper around 9.37am while the exam had started at 10.30am,” said the police officer.

In further investigations the police found Sada was a student of Hazarimal Somani College of Arts and Science, Shri Manubhai Maneklal Sheth Junior College of Arts & Science and Jayaramdas Patel College of Commerce and Management Studies (Bhavans College), Charni Road.

“He had got the question paper from one Suraj. It is also found that the code (watermark number) mentioned on the question paper which is unique to every centre was not that of Siddharth College. We have registered a case under sections 420 (cheating), 417 (punishment for cheating) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code and also under section 6 (prohibition of supply of publication of any question paper before the examination is held) and section 7 (prohibition of copying and impersonating at examinations) of the Maharashtra Prevention of Malpractices at University, Board and other specified Examinations Act, 1982.

“We have registered the case and will investigate through the watermark number which is unique to every centre from which centre the university questions paper has been leaked,” said Nitin Tadakhe, senior police inspector of Azad Maidan Police.

