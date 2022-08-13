This I-Day, CR to use 89 bedsheets made by inmates in Rajdhani Express

Mumbai Central Railway has taken 89 handloom bedsheets made by inmates of Yerawada Jail Pune and will be providing the same in the first AC coach of CSTM to Nizamuddin Rajdhani Express on August 15.

Based on the response and feedback from the passengers, these bedsheets are here to stay in the train.

“We have taken up this initiative to encourage local industries and also boost handloom. We are looking at equipping the convicts with such skills for employment,” said Shivaji Sutar, chief PRO, Central Railway.

On Independence day, these bedsheets will be provided to passengers on board the first-class Air-conditioned coach of Rajdhani Express that will commence from Chatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus to Hazrat Nizamuddin railway station.

Unlike the typical white bedsheets with a strip of black with Central railway written on it, these bed sheets have colourful stripes on them.

“We shall inform the passengers while distributing the bedsheets that they are made by the jail inmates. Based on the feedback and response, we shall continue with the same. We shall place an order for more bed sheets as per the feedback,” said an officer from Central Railway.

As these are handwoven, it cannot be mass produced and hence initially, only 89 bed sheets will be used by the Central Railway. An officer from Yerwada jail under conditions of anonymity, said, “In the past, we have made provisions for custom-made bed sheets for the railways. These were not made on order, rather purchased directly from our sales cell. Irrespective, we are happy that we could play a role in the 75th Independence day celebrations by Central Railway.”