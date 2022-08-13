This I-Day, CR to use 89 bedsheets made by inmates in Rajdhani Express
Mumbai Central Railway has taken 89 handloom bedsheets made by inmates of Yerawada Jail Pune and will be providing the same in the first AC coach of CSTM to Nizamuddin Rajdhani Express on August 15.
Based on the response and feedback from the passengers, these bedsheets are here to stay in the train.
“We have taken up this initiative to encourage local industries and also boost handloom. We are looking at equipping the convicts with such skills for employment,” said Shivaji Sutar, chief PRO, Central Railway.
On Independence day, these bedsheets will be provided to passengers on board the first-class Air-conditioned coach of Rajdhani Express that will commence from Chatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus to Hazrat Nizamuddin railway station.
Unlike the typical white bedsheets with a strip of black with Central railway written on it, these bed sheets have colourful stripes on them.
“We shall inform the passengers while distributing the bedsheets that they are made by the jail inmates. Based on the feedback and response, we shall continue with the same. We shall place an order for more bed sheets as per the feedback,” said an officer from Central Railway.
As these are handwoven, it cannot be mass produced and hence initially, only 89 bed sheets will be used by the Central Railway. An officer from Yerwada jail under conditions of anonymity, said, “In the past, we have made provisions for custom-made bed sheets for the railways. These were not made on order, rather purchased directly from our sales cell. Irrespective, we are happy that we could play a role in the 75th Independence day celebrations by Central Railway.”
-
Mother saves kid from snake bite moment cobra raises hood. Watch viral video
In a scary video that is viral on the internet, a woman was seen saving her child from a cobra bite outside their residence. The incident is said to have happened in Mandya district of Karnataka and the CCTV footage that went viral showed the prudence of the mother. In the video, the cobra was seen passing through the entrance of the house and it went unnoticed.
-
CM Bommai is here to stay: BJP General Secretary Arun Singh
Amid the 'Bommai ouster' rumours in Karnataka, BJP General Secretary and state in-charge Arun Singh on Saturday stated that Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai "is here to stay" and will lead the Bharatiya Janata Party in the upcoming Assembly election. Following this, the position of Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, has been labelled as a "weak chief minister". This election will be fought under the leadership of Basavaraj Bommai assures Arun Singh.
-
Three top leaders of MVA become inmates in Mumbai's Arthur jail
Nationalist Congress Party leaders Anil Deshmukh and Nawab Malik and Sena leader Sanjay Raut, who have been arrested in money laundering cases by the Enforcement Directorate, are now lodged in Arthur Road Jail in three different barracks. Malik, who was arrested in February in a money laundering case, is currently admitted to the Criti Care Hospital in Kurla for treatment. He is admitted to a private hospital for the last two months.
-
Bitta Karate’s wife among 4 Jammu and Kashmir employees sacked for terror links
The Jammu and Kashmir government on Saturday terminated four employees from service, including the son of Hizbul Mujahideen chief Syed Salahuddin and wife of former militant Bitta Karate - amid probe over terror links, officials said on Saturday. Dr Muheet Ahmad Bhat, and Majid Hussain Qadiri - both of them linked to the University of Kashmir - are the two others employees who have been sacked.
-
CRPF man injured in grenade attack in Srinagar
Suspected militants targeted paramilitary CRPF with a grenade in Srinagar on Saturday, just a day ahead of Independence Day. A CRPF personnel was injured in the attack in the Old City, Eidgah. Srinagar police said that the CRPF personnel received minor injuries in the attack. Local reports said that the grenade was lobbed towards a CRPF bunker in Eidgah in which a sub-inspector of the CRPF was wounded.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics