Mumbai: Three men were arrested on Saturday for allegedly killing a 60-year-old man over a property dispute at his residence on Friday. According to the police, the three assaulted him on Friday, and he succumbed to his injuries on Saturday. Three arrested for killing 60-year-old man over property dispute

The Kandivali police identified the deceased as Ramlakhan Yadav, and the accused as Avdhesh Chauhan, Sanjay Chauhan, and Kamlesh Chauhan. The police said that on Friday, the three accused allegedly barged into Yadav’s house and assaulted him and his family, claiming the house belonged to them. They attacked them with bamboo sticks, stumps, and stones, leaving him with serious injuries to his head and torso, the police added. Yadav later succumbed to his injuries at the Shatabdi Hospital in Kandivali West.

The victim’s family had rushed him to the Shatabdi Hospital in Kandivali West, where was treated and then discharged. On Saturday however, he complained of chest pain, and his family rushed him back to the hospital in the evening. The police said that Yadav died while undergoing treatment in the ICU.

The Kandivali police have registered a case under section 109 (1) (attempt to murder) and other relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and arrested the three accused.

“We are trying to find out the sequence of events and the dispute between the accused and victim,” said a police officer from Kandivali police station.