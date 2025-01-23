THANE: The Bhoiwada police have arrested three men for allegedly assaulting their friend after he refused to comply with a demand to post an offensive status on WhatsApp. The disagreement escalated into a violent altercation, culminating in a knife attack that left the victim critically injured. Three arrested for knifing friend for refusing to keep offensive WhatsApp status

The incident occurred near Sahil Hotel on the road adjacent to Umar Masjid in Bhiwandi. The victim, identified as Altaf Ansari, 25, is currently receiving treatment at Sion Hospital after sustaining severe injuries. Police have identified the main accused as Mohammad Naseem Qadir Shaikh, 25, a loom worker and the admin of the WhatsApp group “AK Daud.” He was accompanied by his associates Mannu Ansari and Naseem Shaikh during the attack. All three have been charged under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for attempted murder.

According to the police, Mohammad Naseem instructed all group members, including Altaf, to adopt a common status on WhatsApp. When Altaf declined, citing personal reasons, it led to an argument. On the night of the incident, Naseem confronted Altaf near Sahil Hotel, accompanied by Mannu and Naseem Shaikh. The dispute turned violent, and the trio assaulted Altaf, stabbing him in the stomach in the middle of the street.

Police inspector Baliram Singh Pardeshi, who was returning home with Constable Vijay Kale and police inspector Sandip Raskar, witnessed the commotion and intervened. “The situation was alarming. Despite Altaf’s critical condition, with his intestines exposed, the accused continued their attack. We managed to apprehend the main accused immediately, while the other two fled temporarily but were arrested shortly after,” said Pardeshi. The officers rushed Altaf to the hospital, saving his life.

A video of the incident circulating on social media has caused widespread outrage in Bhiwandi. The Bhoiwada police confirmed that all three accused were arrested on January 20 and charged the same day. Initially admitted to Kalwa Government Hospital, Altaf was later transferred to Sion Hospital due to the severity of his injuries. “We acted swiftly to ensure justice. Our investigation is ongoing, and we are committed to taking strict action against the accused,” added Pardeshi.