Three booked for trying to blackmail director of BJP MLA’s NGO

MUMBAI: The Navghar police have booked three men, including a consultant employed by an NGO run by Geeta Jain, BJP MLA of Mira-Bhayander, for allegedly blackmailing the director of the NGO by sending a threatening note by courier. HT Image

The director of the Nari Sashaktikaran NGO, identified as Riya Mhatre, approached the Navghar police station alleging that on April 13, she had received a courier containing obscene photos of her along with a note from one Azad Khan threatening to post her photos online if she did not quit politics.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

The police registered a case on Tuesday based on her complaint that she later realised that the consultant of the NGO, Rajan Nair, had borrowed her phone to download an app with the help of 19-year-old Darshil Sharma who is Geeta Jain’s neighbour. Mhatre said that the two stole her photos from her phone and conspired to blackmail her.

Based on her complaint, the Navghar police have registered a case under Sections 120B (criminal conspiracy), 500 (defamation) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code and Sections 43 and 66 of the Information Technology Act against Nair, Sharma and Khan who sent the threatening letter.

Rajan Nair did not respond to calls for comments. Complainant Mhatre too refrained from commenting saying the case was now under investigation. Dheeraj Koli, senior police inspector of Navghar Police Station, said, “We have registered a case against three persons on the complaint of stealing data from the mobile phone of the complainant without her consent and blackmailing her based on it.”

Geeta Jain, who spoke to the media about the case, said that the police should take the offence seriously and investigate it. She, however, said that the crime and the possible motives had no connection with her organisation and its work.