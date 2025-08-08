Search
Fri, Aug 08, 2025
New Delhi

Three Fatal Accidents, Two in Navi Mumbai, One in Raigad

ByHT Correspondent
Published on: Aug 08, 2025 07:50 am IST

In Navi Mumbai, three people died in separate accidents: two road incidents and an industrial mishap, highlighting safety concerns.

Navi Mumbai: In a single day, three people died in three separate accidents, two road accidents in Navi Mumbai and an industrial mishap in Raigad, on Wednesday.

In the first incident, Vasant Janardhan Labade, 47, a resident of Arivali in Raigad, died after a speeding tempo lost control and allegedly rammed into Labade’s bike on Rasayani Road in Panvel at 9:30 am on Wednesday, causing fatal injuries.

In the second accident, Aniket Ramchandra Jadhav, 29, was killed in Kalamboli when a trailer truck ran over his scooter while he was driving to his office.

Meanwhile, the third accident occurred in an industrial unit in Wasrang, Raigad, when a 35-year-old contract worker identified as Narendra Pandurang Deshmukh, lost his life while performing maintenance work on a heavy-duty bar straightening machine at Steel Manufacturing India Pvt. Ltd. The police said that the company allegedly failed to implement essential safety measures while operating high-intensity industrial machinery.

Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
