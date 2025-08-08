Navi Mumbai: In a single day, three people died in three separate accidents, two road accidents in Navi Mumbai and an industrial mishap in Raigad, on Wednesday. Three Fatal Accidents, Two in Navi Mumbai, One in Raigad

In the first incident, Vasant Janardhan Labade, 47, a resident of Arivali in Raigad, died after a speeding tempo lost control and allegedly rammed into Labade’s bike on Rasayani Road in Panvel at 9:30 am on Wednesday, causing fatal injuries.

In the second accident, Aniket Ramchandra Jadhav, 29, was killed in Kalamboli when a trailer truck ran over his scooter while he was driving to his office.

Meanwhile, the third accident occurred in an industrial unit in Wasrang, Raigad, when a 35-year-old contract worker identified as Narendra Pandurang Deshmukh, lost his life while performing maintenance work on a heavy-duty bar straightening machine at Steel Manufacturing India Pvt. Ltd. The police said that the company allegedly failed to implement essential safety measures while operating high-intensity industrial machinery.