Three from Rajasthan arrested in Vasai with heroin worth 8 crore

MUMBAI: Three men hailing from Rajasthan were found in possession of heroin worth ₹8 crore and arrested by the Mira-Bhayandar-Vasai-Virar police on Thursday. The accused arrived at Vasai East in a Swift car to sell the contraband to peddlers. (Shutterstock)

An informant alerted sub-inspector Suhas Kamble of Crime Branch Unit-3 about certain men arriving in Vasai East to sell drugs. Following orders from senior officials to take action against drug-related activities, police inspector Shahuraj Ranavare, along with his police team and witnesses, set up a trap near Shripal-1 Tower on Fatherwadi Rangenaka Road in Vasai East.

Crime branch officers said that at around 11 pm on Thursday, a Swift car arrived and stopped in front of the Shripal-1 Tower. The police stopped the vehicle and asked the men inside for their names and addresses. The men were Samundar Singh Rupsingh Devda (49), Yuvraj Singh Bhavanisingh Rathod (28), and Takhat Singh Karansingh Rajput (38). When their bags were searched in front of the witnesses and found 2.11 kg of heroin, which is worth around ₹8 crore in the illicit market, said a police officer.

A case has been registered against the three at the Waliv police station under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985. “We are now trying to find out the source of the drugs and the person to whom the accused were going to sell the stock in Vasai,” said a police officer from the Crime Branch.