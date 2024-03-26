MUMBAI: Two young men on a motorcycle and a pedestrian were killed following a collision on LBS Road in Ghatkopar West on Monday morning. The deceased have been identified as Ahmedi Raja Gulam Mustafa Ansari, 19, the rider of the motorcycle, and his friend Muzaffar Hussain Shah, 19, who was riding a pillion. The incident occurred as the duo was speeding towards Kurla and collided with security guard Suresh Rama Karate, 62, who was crossing the road. Three killed in accident on LBS Road as bike crashes into pedestrian

According to the police, the incident occurred on Monday at around 4am. During the investigation, it was learned that Ansari was riding the bike at a very high speed. When they reached near Sai Hotel on the LBS Road in Ghatkopar (West), they hit Karate who was trying to cross the road.

The high speed caused Ansari to lose control of the motorcycle, resulting in a collision with Karate. The impact was such that the bike skidded for around 50 metres and both Ansari and Shas sustained severe head injuries, said a police officer. “Karate died on the spot as the bike hit his abdomen and he fell and hit his head on the road,” added the officer. The police reached the spot, and the trio were rushed to the Rajawadi Hospital but they were declared dead before admission.

In another incident, a 33-year-old Jogeshwari resident died after a speeding cement mixer truck hit him at Santacruz Chembur Link Road in Kurla West on Sunday. The police said they are searching for the truck driver who fled from the spot after the accident.

According to the police, locals in Kurla West’s CST Road reported the incident to the police. “The man, riding a bike, was caught under the front left side wheel of a truck and dragged for several feet,” said a police officer.

“Some locals rushed the victim, identified as Asif Makbul Khan, to Bhabha Hospital in an auto. At the same time, the others who gathered at the spot pulled out the truck driver and assaulted him. He, however, managed to flee from the scene,” the officer added.

“The truck driver fled from the spot, leaving his truck behind. We have booked the unidentified driver under sections 184 of the Motor Vehicles Act for driving dangerously and sections 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way) and 304A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code,” said the police officer from Kurla police station.

The officer said they would arrest the driver soon and have written to the RTO to get details of the vehicle and the driver.

In yet another accident, a 45-year-old unidentified pedestrian was killed while crossing Sion Pavel highway, near Vashi Check Naka after the person was hit by a Wagon R car on Saturday evening. A patrolling police van reached the spot after someone alerted the police about the accident, said senior inspector Mahadev Koli of the Mankhurd police station.

The victim was lying unconscious on the road. He had injuries all over his body, including the back of his head. The car driver Kiran Bhausaheb Jori, 28, stopped his vehicle and helped the police to rush the victim to the Rajawadi Hospital. The victim died during treatment after a few hours. The Mankhurd police have registered a case against Jori.