NAVI MUMBAI: Three motorcyclists were killed in separate hit-and-run accidents in Navi Mumbai and Raigad on Sunday, once again highlighting concerns over road safety on high-speed corridors and state highways in the region. Three killed in separate hit-and-run incidents on Sunday

According to the police, the first incident occurred in the early hours on Sunday when a 22-year-old motorcyclist, Babusingh Nathusingh Kharwad, a resident of Taloja, was on his way to Panvel in Navi Mumbai along with his friend to collect the latter’s mobile phone. When they reached the flyover between Navade and Roadpali, an unidentified speeding truck rammed into their bike from behind, causing severe injuries to Kharwad’s thigh and back, leading to profuse bleeding and his death. His friend, Chattarsingh, who was riding pillion, sustained injuries to his hands, legs and face and is undergoing treatment. Based on his complaint, a case has been registered with the Taloja police under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Motor Vehicles Act.

The police said that another incident was reported a few hours later, around 5.30 am on the Alibag–Vadkhal Road near Devi village in Raigad district, where a motorcyclist died in a head-on collision with a JSW company vehicle. The vehicle allegedly veered onto the wrong side of the road and collided with the bike, killing the rider instantly. The police have identified the defaulting driver of the heavy vehicle as Vikas Kashinath.

In another hit-and-run incident later that morning, a motorcyclist was killed on the Mumbai–Goa highway near Dagav village in Mahad taluka in Raigad district. The victim, who was riding from Mumbai towards Goa, was struck from behind by an unidentified speeding vehicle around 9 am. He sustained grievous injuries. The incident came to light after some passersby alerted the police, who arrived at the spot and rushed him to a nearby hospital, where he was declared dead.