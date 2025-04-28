Three men arrested for assaulting policemen in Pydhonie

MUMBAI: The Pydhonie police on Saturday, arrested three men for allegedly misbehaving and assaulting two on duty police officials during nakabandi in Pydhonie. A high angle shot of metal handcuffs isolated on a white background

The arrested accused were identified as Mustafa Shebaz Patka, 24, Mavia Mustafa Shaikh, 24, and Abdul Rahman Ghafar Shaikh, 23. Patka and Mavia Shaikh are residents of Pydhonie and Abdul Shaikh resides in Dongri.

The incident took place while the police was carrying out their monthly special drive called ‘Operation All Out” where in the entire force police force including traffic police conduct nakabandi across the city for any cases of drunk and drive, externed individual’s entry into the city and any suspicious activity.

Around 11:35pm at Chimani point in Pydhonie, sub inspector Maruti Narayan Telange and constable Kulal were inspecting the vehicles while two men, Patka and Mavia Shaikh, arrived speeding on a bike. When the police tried to stop them, they reduced the speed but tried to run over them. The two then got off the bike and physically assaulted Kulal. Telange was also verbally abused and beaten up in an attempt to intervene.

The police shared that the third accused, Abdul Shaikh, arrived on another bike while filming the whole incident. Meanwhile, a police patrolling van reached the scene and arrested the three accused. They were then taken to Pydhonie police station.

On enquiry, the police learnt that Patka had two cases registered against him in Dongri police station.The accused were booked under 132 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 121 (1) (whoever voluntarily causes grievous hurt to any person being a public servant in the discharge of his duty as such public servant), 352 ( intentional insult intended to provoke a breach of peace) and 351 (3) (5) (criminal intimidation) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. On Sunday, the three accused were produced in the court on Sunday and sent to judicial custody.