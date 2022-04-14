Three robbers get life term for killing policeman who tried to stop them
Mumbai :The Mumbai sessions court on Wednesday sentenced three robbers to life imprisonment for killing a policeman who tried to stop them when they attempted to run away with a car.
The court also imposed a fine of ₹16.40 lakh on each of the three convicts, identified as Raju Jha, 34, Anil Soni, 31, and Siraj Ansari, 24. The gang headed by Jha has several cases of robbery and dacoity registered against them.
As per the prosecution case, the incident had occurred on August 31, 2012, when assistant sub-inspector Dattu Sarnobat, 53, was on night duty along with two other policemen – Chandrakant Shinde and Prakash Barve, all attached to Kherwadi police station.
Around 3.30 am, Sarnobat and his colleagues were patrolling the area when they spotted six men standing next to two cars — a white Indica and a red Swift Dzire — near a bridge. One Kaushal Tiwari, 30, called out for help, shouting that the men were trying to steal his Swift Dzire.
Sarnobat got off, but before he could reach the spot, the accused pushed Tiwari to the floor and got into his Dzire. They dashed against Sarnobat, who landed on the car’s bonnet. The accused ran away leaving Sarnobat seriously injured.
Sarnobat was taken to Bhabha hospital and later shifted to Bombay Hospital where he succumbed to injuries on September 15.
Meanwhile, the global positioning system in the Dzire led the police to Vakola pipeline where they caught two of the accused, Jha and Soni. Ansari was arrested later and tried with the other two.
The prosecution relied on the statements of eyewitnesses and previous cases registered against the three to prove that they were part of the same gang having several criminal cases registered against them.
-
75-year-old man found dead at his residence in Sector 69
A 75-year-old man was allegedly stabbed to death in an empty flat at the deceased, Janardan Dutta's four-storey residence at Neelkanth enclave in Sector-69 on Wednesday. According to police, Dutta, a retired employee of the central government's post and telegraph department, and his wife Sulekha Dutta (69) lived on the third floor of their house while three families lived on the first and second floors and a room on the terrace respectively.
-
‘Rape’ of Bengal monitor lizard is act of perversion: forest dept
PUNE The initial probe by Kolhapur range forest department into the alleged rape of Bengal monitor lizard by four persons in Sahyadri Tiger Reserve in Maharashtra has revealed that it was an act of perversion. The incident took place at Gothane village in Ratnagiri district. The STR is spread over four districts of Satara, Sangli, Kolhapur and Ratnagiri.
-
Protest outside Sharad Pawar’s house: Nagpur man arrested
Mumbai: The Gamdevi police on Thursday arrested a Nagpur resident in connection with the violent protest by Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation workers outside Silver Oak, the Malabar Hill residence of Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar, on April 8. Esplanade court remanded the accused, Sandeep Godbole, in police custody till Saturday, after the police claimed that he was a crucial link in the entire episode. Godbole, who spoke in person, denied the allegations.
-
Residents to protest at Ghamroj toll on April 18 to press demand for exemption
Residents of condominiums and villages along Sohna road and Sohna town have decided to hold a protest at the Ghamroj toll plaza on April 18 to press their demand for exempting people living within 20km of the highway from paying toll tax, on the lines of the Kherki Daula toll plaza, or shift the toll booth to the nearby Delhi Mumbai Expressway.
-
Sanjay Raut questions court relief given to leaders from other parties
Mumbai: Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Thursday raised questions on the judiciary, saying the courts have been giving relief to leaders from a particular political party. Raut on Thursday said that there is a trend of providing security and relief from arrest to people belonging to a particular party in Maharashtra but the same is not extended to MVA leaders.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics