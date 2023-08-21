News / Cities / Mumbai News / Another tiger dies in Maharashtra, 29 reported deaths since January this year

Another tiger dies in Maharashtra, 29 reported deaths since January this year

ByHT Correspondent
Aug 21, 2023 03:13 PM IST

The carcass was first noticed by the forest guards while patrolling who then informed the senior officials about the incident

A tiger that strayed out of the Pench tiger reserve in Maharashtra died by electrocution in an area under the Ramtek forest range early on Sunday, the 29th tiger to die in the state this year, people familiar with the matter said.

Two persons have been arrested by the forest department. (Representative file image)
Two persons have been arrested by the forest department. (Representative file image)

The tiger was likely to have come out from the Pench forest and was venturing into the village where it was electrocuted, assistant conservator, Nagpur forest division, Harbir Singh said.

Officials said two men, Vinod Parteti (43), a resident of Kandri village, and Sanjay Thakkar (53), a resident of Nagpur, have been arrested.

Also Read: Another tiger dies in Maharashtra, 28 since January this year

Forest guards patrolling the area spotted the tiger’s carcass in an agricultural field near the Nagpur-Jabalpur National Highway. The location is about three km from Kandri village.

Forest department officials said the tiger was about five or six years old.

The carcass has been sent to Transit Treatment Centre (TTC), Seminary Hills, Nagpur.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, August 21, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out