MUMBAI: The Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS), a premier institution renowned for its contributions to social sciences, human development, and public policy, has initiated an inquiry into allegations of sexual harassment against a faculty member following a formal complaint by a female student. TISS faculty member faces investigation over sexual harassment allegations

The accused, an assistant professor at the School of Health System Studies and convener of the Centre for Excellence in CSR (CECSR), has been accused of misconduct, including making inappropriate comments, attempting to enter the complainant’s residence, and issuing threats.

According to the complaint, the faculty member engaged in coercive behaviour, repeatedly asking personal questions despite the student’s clear discomfort. She further alleged that he attempted to force his way into her rented accommodation and, upon resistance, threatened her with serious consequences should she choose to report the incident. The complainant also claimed that his presence on campus has fostered an unsafe environment for women, citing administrative lapses and academic mismanagement under his tenure.

TISS has referred the complaint to its Internal Committee for Redressal of Sexual Harassment. A senior TISS official stated, “We have instructed the committee to conduct a swift and thorough inquiry. Should the allegations be substantiated, immediate action will follow.”

The accused faculty member has denied all allegations, calling them baseless and an attempt to tarnish his professional and personal reputation. He asserted that he had already resigned from his position at TISS and had not been summoned by the committee. However, TISS officials clarified that he remains engaged with the institute on a contractual basis, and any recommendations made by the committee will still be applicable to him.

The complainant has demanded the immediate suspension of the accused faculty member and a thorough investigation into what she describes as a toxic atmosphere created during his tenure. She has also urged the institute to implement stronger measures to ensure student safety, including an anonymous grievance redressal system and enhanced mental health support for victims.