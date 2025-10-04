TISS to launch Executive PhD programme for working professionals

MUMBAI: Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) is set to introduce an Executive PhD programme in academic year 2026-27, becoming the first conventional social sciences institute to offer such a course. The initiative is aimed at providing opportunities for working professionals to pursue higher research without taking a career break. Mumbai, India - March 22, 2018: TISS deonar Mumbai ,India, on Thursday, March 22, 2018. (Photo by Praful Gangurde/ Hindustan Times) (HT PHOTO)

Announcing the move on Friday, Vice-Chancellor Badri Narayan Tiwari, the first full-time vice chancellor of TISS, said the programme is designed to help professionals advance their academic goals while keeping up with work responsibilities. Providing further details, Professor Anil Sutar, dean of the School of Research Methodology, said the Executive PhD will hold the same value as a regular doctoral degree. “The programme will allow professionals with postgraduate qualifications to undertake doctoral research at a flexible pace, with a maximum duration of six years,” he said.

The course has received clearance from the institute’s academic council and is awaiting approval from the executive council. The programme is expected to be launched in the 2026–27 academic year, he added.

In addition to the new PhD programme, TISS is also revamping its undergraduate (UG) curriculum in line with the National Education Policy (NEP). Professor Sunil Santha, dean of academic affairs, said that the restructured programmes will offer students a combination of major and minor subjects to encourage interdisciplinary learning. The institute has also set up the TISS Centre for Undergraduate Programme (T-CUP) to design innovative courses to be introduced in the next academic year.