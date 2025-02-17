Mumbai: The Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) expelled a postgraduate student from its hostel on Wednesday after cannabis was allegedly found in her hostel room on campus. The student claimed it was planted in her room by someone else. Based on a complaint by Narendra Mishra, registrar of TISS, the Trombay Police Station registered an FIR against an unknown person on February 13. TISS expells PG media student from hostel

According to the FIR, following a student’s complaint, the hostel warden and the assistant student dean conducted a surprise inspection of the girls’ hostel on February 3. The administration discovered cigarette packets, rolling papers, and a substance resembling cannabis in one of the rooms where the media studies student was living.

The TISS administration convened a disciplinary committee, before which the student was issued a notice to appear on February 4 at 4pm. She arrived at 4.30pm and was subjected to questions regarding the cannabis by the committee members, which included the dean, faculty members, and a student representative. When questioned, the student denied wrongdoing and claimed the bag with the contraband was planted in her room. On Thursday. The committee decided to expel the student from the hostel and the administration reported the matter to the police for further investigation.

The senior official from the TISS administration said that the police visited the student’s room at midnight on Thursday and collected samples to conduct a formal investigation. The authorities completed a panchnama and registered an FIR under the Narcotics and Drugs Prohibition Act (NDPS), 1985, later that day.

“The matter remains under police investigation. We are allowing the student to continue her studies on the campus and will take further action after the police investigation is complete,” the senior official said. The investigation is ongoing under the supervision of police inspector Suhil Londhe.

TISS offers 251 undergraduate and postgraduate programs. The institution has six hostels - three for male students and three for female students - housing a total of 975 students. Hostel rooms are subject to periodic inspections conducted by designated hostel wardens, who hold professorial ranks.