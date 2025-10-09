THANE: Aspiring cricketers from Mumbra and nearby areas in Thane will soon stand to benefit from a brand new cricket academy, designed to meet global standards. The academy, managed by the Maharashtra Cricket Association (MCA), will spread across five acres near the existing Maulana Abul Kalaam Azad TMC Stadium in Mumbra, which was inaugurated in 2017. TMC approves building of international cricket academy in Mumbra

The proposed academy will be equipped with modern facilities, including a gymnasium, swimming pool, dressing rooms, and a tennis court. It will also feature a cricket ground, modelled after the iconic Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, and offer free training to talented cricketers from the region who are aspiring to play in Ranji, national, or international matches, but cannot afford the expensive academies in Mumbai and other cities. Ajinkya Naik, President of MCA, said, “It has always been our wish to establish an academy in Thane that can serve players from the region and beyond. Yaseen Sheikh, an under-19 player from Mumbra, is already representing Mumbai in the Ranji team. We hope to produce many more such talented players through this academy from this part of the state.”

The Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) approved the building proposal last week and allotted the land to the MCA on lease for ₹7.5 crore. Required permissions for the same were granted by deputy chief minister Eknath Shinde last week. MCA has spent ₹40 lakh towards registration. As of now, no official deadline for the project’s completion has been announced.

Jitendra Awhad, MLA of Kalwa-Mumbra constituency, said, “I have been pursuing the idea of a cricket academy in Thane for the last 20 years, and now it is finally becoming a reality. This facility will help discover and nurture new cricketing talent from Thane and the surrounding areas. We hope to conduct the bhoomipujan soon with Sharad Pawar, NCP President, and Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde present.”