To prevent Flamingo collision: Power companies asked to install bird flight diverters in Thane creek
Mumbai: Power companies installing transmission lines across Thane creek have been instructed by the union environment ministry to use bird flight diverters (BFD) to protect flamingoes and other large birds in the vicinity of Thane Creek Flamingo Sanctuary from collisions, which can cause injury and mortality.
Bivash Pandav, director, Bombay Natural History Society, advised caution over the installation of new power lines in the region, saying they need to be planned after careful study. “Flamingo deaths due to collision with power lines in Thane creek has been observed before, the data on this is very scarce. The terrain in the creek is not easily accessible, so the carcasses will simply get washed away,” he said.
The Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEFCC)’s expert appraisal committee on Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) projects, while granting CRZ clearance to private discom Tata Power on March 23 (for revamping two 110Kv transmission lines from Khopoli to Mankhurd, and Khopoli to Chembur) mandated that, “The project proponent in consultation with Salim Ali Centre for Ornithology and Natural History (SACON) shall install bird diverters within the stretch of Flamingo Sanctuary,” despite the transmission lines passing outside of the boundary of TCS or the eco-sensitive buffer zone around it.
The project, involving replacement of 20 transmission towers in CRZ areas around the creek, was recommended for clearance by the Maharashtra CZMA on March 4, 2022, as per the minutes of the EAC meeting.
“This has been done for the safety of the birds, seeing as there has been mortality of flamingoes due to the same reason in areas like Kutch and Rajasthan. The forest department has been insisting on these diverters. While there are no bird flight diverters currently in use in or around Thane creek, newer transmission lines will have to adhere to this condition,” said Virendra Tiwari, additional principal chief conservator of forests, and mangrove cell.
Similar conditions were also laid down by the MoEFCC in August last year, while granting CRZ clearance to Adani Transmission’s special purpose vehicle Kharghar Vikhroli Transmission Pvt. Ltd., for setting up 47 transmission towers in Mumbai, of which at least 34 will be installed in CRZ areas in and around the bird sanctuary.
“Bird diverters should be installed in transmission lines so as to avoid accidental collision of birds i.e. flamingos etc., with support of reputed institutions,” the EAC had noted at the time.
However, Bivash Pandav feels that bird diverters may not be effective enough. “We are not yet sure if the use of bird flight diverters is an effective method to prevent injury or mortality of large birds. I would also recommend that high-tension wires if they absolutely must be installed, be insulated to prevent the electrocution of the birds. Care must be taken to protect not just the creek, but also satellite wetlands,” he said.
-
‘Set your house in order first’: Mayawati hits back at Rahul Gandhi
Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati on Sunday said Congress leader Rahul Gandhi should set his house in order before commenting on other political parties. On Saturday Rahul, while speaking at an event, said “We had approached Mayawati and offered her the position of chief minister (of UP), but she did not respond to the proposals.”
-
Savitribai Phule’s photo now on varsity website
PUNE Students at Savitribai Phule Pune University, on Saturday, pointed out that though Pune university changed its name in 2014, the official website did not have a picture of Savitribai, after whom the university was renamed. The university officials, immediately took cognizance of the students demand and made the necessary changes.
-
SP MP Barq creates stir with remark on party working
MEERUT Samajwadi Party MP from Sambhal Shafiqur Rehman Barq triggered another controversy on Saturday by saying that Barq was not satisfied with working of his party as it was not working for Muslims. A video of the statement went viral in social media in which he was showing his dissatisfaction with working of his own party. He said that ' the entire party was not working for Muslims'.
-
Ayodhya glows in Ram Navmi fervour
Several lakh devotees turned up in Ayodhya on Sunday to celebrate Ram Navmi. Chief minister Yogi Adityanath did virtual darshan of Ram Lalla at Ram Janmabhoomi from Gorakhnath temple in Gorakhpur, where he performed Ram Navmi puja. Head priest of Ram Janmabhoomi, Acharya Satyendra Das, performed special puja with vedic rituals. At the makeshift temple at Ram Janmabhoomi, 'jalabhishek'of Ram Lalla was done with milk and honey (charnamrit).
-
Water scarcity hits Pune early this year
PUNE At a time when the city is facing soaring mercury levels, it is also reeling under water scarcity with most societies in the merged areas of Pune Municipal Corporation already feeling the pressure of paying extra for water tankers. “Virtually every society in Baner-Pashan Balewadi is dependent completely or partially on buying water tankers,” said member of the Baner-Pashan Link road welfare trust, Ravindra Sinha.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics