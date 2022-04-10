To prevent Flamingo collision: Power companies asked to install bird flight diverters in Thane creek

Mumbai: Power companies installing transmission lines across Thane creek have been instructed by the union environment ministry to use bird flight diverters (BFD) to protect flamingoes and other large birds in the vicinity of Thane Creek Flamingo Sanctuary from collisions, which can cause injury and mortality.

Bivash Pandav, director, Bombay Natural History Society, advised caution over the installation of new power lines in the region, saying they need to be planned after careful study. “Flamingo deaths due to collision with power lines in Thane creek has been observed before, the data on this is very scarce. The terrain in the creek is not easily accessible, so the carcasses will simply get washed away,” he said.

The Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEFCC)’s expert appraisal committee on Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) projects, while granting CRZ clearance to private discom Tata Power on March 23 (for revamping two 110Kv transmission lines from Khopoli to Mankhurd, and Khopoli to Chembur) mandated that, “The project proponent in consultation with Salim Ali Centre for Ornithology and Natural History (SACON) shall install bird diverters within the stretch of Flamingo Sanctuary,” despite the transmission lines passing outside of the boundary of TCS or the eco-sensitive buffer zone around it.

The project, involving replacement of 20 transmission towers in CRZ areas around the creek, was recommended for clearance by the Maharashtra CZMA on March 4, 2022, as per the minutes of the EAC meeting.

“This has been done for the safety of the birds, seeing as there has been mortality of flamingoes due to the same reason in areas like Kutch and Rajasthan. The forest department has been insisting on these diverters. While there are no bird flight diverters currently in use in or around Thane creek, newer transmission lines will have to adhere to this condition,” said Virendra Tiwari, additional principal chief conservator of forests, and mangrove cell.

Similar conditions were also laid down by the MoEFCC in August last year, while granting CRZ clearance to Adani Transmission’s special purpose vehicle Kharghar Vikhroli Transmission Pvt. Ltd., for setting up 47 transmission towers in Mumbai, of which at least 34 will be installed in CRZ areas in and around the bird sanctuary.

“Bird diverters should be installed in transmission lines so as to avoid accidental collision of birds i.e. flamingos etc., with support of reputed institutions,” the EAC had noted at the time.

However, Bivash Pandav feels that bird diverters may not be effective enough. “We are not yet sure if the use of bird flight diverters is an effective method to prevent injury or mortality of large birds. I would also recommend that high-tension wires if they absolutely must be installed, be insulated to prevent the electrocution of the birds. Care must be taken to protect not just the creek, but also satellite wetlands,” he said.