To run Matheran toy train in monsoon, CR to spend 5 crore on upgrade works

ByShashank Rao
Sep 20, 2024 09:20 AM IST

Monsoon rains have closed the Neral-Matheran toy train service due to unsafe tracks. Central Railway plans repairs costing ₹5 crore, reopening after October 15

MUMBAI: Come monsoon and the toy train service in the Neral-Matheran corridor of the state, that gives a feel of Darjeeling in the backyard, gets partially shut as murky waters, carrying eroded soil from the hills, seeps into the tracks corroding the tracks and rendering these unsafe. To ensure smooth-running of the service, a popular draw for tourists, the Central Railway (CR) has taken the decision to build bunds on the problematic stretches on the 21-km hill route. The work of clearing the soil accumulated on the tracks has already begun with JCBs and the service is expected to resume after October 15.

Matheran Toy train
Matheran Toy train

CR has suspended passenger services on the Neral-Aman Lodge section of the Neral-Matheran toy train corridor from June 8 to October 15 for safety reasons. Every monsoon, rain washes away ballasts from the tracks and causes soil erosion that damages the narrow-gauge lines. Hence, waterways on the route are being augmented by replacing small pipe bridges with RCC boxes and abutment slabs while channels will be created so that the water can run down the hill smoothly without any obstruction.

“There are at least 19 bridges which have been identified by us where cement concrete boxes will replace the small pipes. We will also strengthen the scoured banks and slopes at few locations and repair the walls of the bridges along the rail tracks,” said a CR official.

Repairing work will also be started on the corroded anti-crash barriers which will be then coated with anti-corrosive paint to extend their life. These barriers were installed to prevent derailments on the sensitive route.

CR officials said all these works will be carried out at a cost of around 5 crore and will take 12 months to complete after the floating of tenders and awarding of the contract.

