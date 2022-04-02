To save electricity, BMC to set up solar-powered poles
Mumbai In an attempt to beautify the streets of Mumbai and save electricity, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has decided to set up solar power electric poles.
This project comes in line with BMC’s tactical urbanism plan, where the civic body aims to beautify public spaces using minimum resources.
These electric poles are made of metal and are designed to resemble a tree. Senior officials said that the solar panels are on the topmost portion of these poles and each pole has five high-power LED lights in its tree-like branches. The officials have also said that these lights have two times more luminance power than the conventional ones.
“These solar poles will be able to save upto 35 per cent of the daily consumption of regular electricity and will become cost-effective in the long run. The primary objective is also to spread awareness about using clean and renewable energy,” said Vaqar Javeed, assistant municipal commissioner and in-charge of the project.
Senior BMC officials also said that each of these poles have automatic sensors and battery backup of 12 hours. “There is no need to manually switch them on as there are sensors,” said an official.
Javeed said that initially, these poles were set up in seven prominent landmarks in the western suburbs that include some of the prominent gardens and traffic junctions like, Meentai Thackeray Garden, Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Udhyan Jijamata Chowk and within the premises of Prabodhankar Thackeray Natya Gruha.
Besides this, the BMC has also set up eight solar power electric poles at eight ‘Adivasi Padas’ (tribal neighbourhoods) inside the Sanjay Gandhi National Park (SGNP). These poles have been set up in areas which have residential clusters and didn’t have any source of electric lights till date.
Senior officials maintained that setting up of electric poles inside the forest areas is prohibited, due to which many spots inside the gardens were either poorly illuminated or didn’t have any light poles.
“We have taken permission and No Objection Certificate (NoC) from the forest department and SGNP authorities. The advantage of setting up solar lights is that we didn’t require additional poles for extending electrical cables,” said Javeed.
Kamal Jogale, a local representative of the tribal community, said, “Often there used to be accidents inside the forest area due to non-availability of lights. Local people had to be dependent on torch lights. In monsoon, snakes and other reptiles would also slither inside our houses,” said Jogale. He added that the primary advantage of solar lights is that during monsoon, there will be no fear of short circuits.
-
30% parking slots at offices, commercial complexes to have EV charging points: Aaditya Thackeray
Maharashtra minister of tourism and environment Aaditya Thackeray on Saturday said that the state government is planning to make offices, malls and commercial complexes have 30 per cent parking slots with electric vehicle charging points. According to Thackeray, Maharashtra will witness a high number of charging stations in the next two or three years. Thackeray made this statement while addressing the media after inaugurating the Pune alternate fuel conclave and exhibition.
-
40-year-old bridge to Ulhasnagar station to be rebuilt in six months
A 40-year-old bridge connecting Ulhasnagar railway station and Ulhasnagar 3 would be dismantled and a new bridge with increased height would be built by the municipal corporation in the coming months. The bridge that is above Waldhuni River, connects the railway station and Dharamdas cow stable and is used by pedestrians and motorists. As per the Ulhasnagar Municipal Corporation, the bridge is old and dangerous. Also, during monsoon, the bridge gets submerged under water.
-
Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation to improve security at headquarters with advanced equipment
The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation will get a major security overhaul with high end bag scanners, machines to scan vehicle number plates and web-based visitor management system within the next three months. The project is estimated to cost ₹1.43Cr and the machinery sought includes medium size X-ray baggage scanner system, under-vehicle scanning system, pole detector and VMS. A 187cm pole detector is another key point of the security measures.
-
Navi Mumbai traffic police take action against one of its own for riding triples on two-wheeler
A 40-second video of police personnel riding triples on a bike on the Mumbai-Pune Highway garnered a lot of attention on social media since Wednesday, prompting Navi Mumbai traffic department to levy challan on one of their own. On March 30, taking cognisance of the viral video shared on Twitter, Kalamboli traffic police levied a challan of ₹1,000 against the two-wheeler. The video showed three men riding a bike.
-
Kind cops of Malshej Ghat help forest animals quench thirst by provided water
The traffic cops stationed at Malshej Ghat on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad route carry several water bottles with them these days not only to quench their own thirst but also to offer it to the animals venturing out on the road from the nearby forests. Malshej Ghat has a thick forest cover and thus most animals venture out on the roads. Traffic constable Sanjay Ghude, 42 is observant and looks for these signs to know when to offer water to them.
