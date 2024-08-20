 Toilet attendant assaults customer over change | Mumbai news - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Aug 20, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Toilet attendant assaults customer over change

ByHT Correspondent
Aug 20, 2024 07:42 AM IST

A 28-year-old man was attacked at Badlapur railway station over a ₹5 dispute, suffering serious eye injuries. The toilet operator and his son were arrested.

THANE: A 28-year-old man had to face an attack at a toilet of the Badlapur railway station following a dispute over 5. The incident occurred at a toilet on platform 3 when the victim, Vinayak Bawiskar, told the toilet attendant that he didn’t have 5 to pay as charge for using it. This angered the toilet operator and his 15-year-old son, and they assaulted the man and even threw bathroom cleaner on his face, causing serious eye injuries.

HT Image
HT Image

According to railway police, the accused, Yogesh Kumar Chandra Pal Singh, is the contractor operating the toilet at the station. The victim, Vinayak Bawiskar, a rickshaw driver from Gokuldham Complex in Badlapur West, was waiting at the station and went to use the toilet. After he came out of the toilet, the accused demanded 5, which Bawiskar could not give. This led to an altercation, and the father-son duo assaulted Bawiskar and threw acid on his face, severely injuring his eye. He is currently receiving treatment at a private hospital.

The railway police arrested Yogesh Kumar while his 15-year-old son was taken into custody. A case has been filed at Kalyan Railway Police Station under relevant sections of the BNS 2023 Act. Senior police inspector Pandhari Kande said that Yogesh Kumar will be produced in Kalyan Railway Court on Tuesday.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
News / Cities / Mumbai / Toilet attendant assaults customer over change
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, August 20, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On