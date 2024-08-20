Toilet attendant assaults customer over change

THANE: A 28-year-old man had to face an attack at a toilet of the Badlapur railway station following a dispute over ₹5. The incident occurred at a toilet on platform 3 when the victim, Vinayak Bawiskar, told the toilet attendant that he didn’t have ₹5 to pay as charge for using it. This angered the toilet operator and his 15-year-old son, and they assaulted the man and even threw bathroom cleaner on his face, causing serious eye injuries. HT Image

According to railway police, the accused, Yogesh Kumar Chandra Pal Singh, is the contractor operating the toilet at the station. The victim, Vinayak Bawiskar, a rickshaw driver from Gokuldham Complex in Badlapur West, was waiting at the station and went to use the toilet. After he came out of the toilet, the accused demanded ₹5, which Bawiskar could not give. This led to an altercation, and the father-son duo assaulted Bawiskar and threw acid on his face, severely injuring his eye. He is currently receiving treatment at a private hospital.

The railway police arrested Yogesh Kumar while his 15-year-old son was taken into custody. A case has been filed at Kalyan Railway Police Station under relevant sections of the BNS 2023 Act. Senior police inspector Pandhari Kande said that Yogesh Kumar will be produced in Kalyan Railway Court on Tuesday.