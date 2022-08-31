Told to stop smoking, defence personnel beat up cabbie, later attack cops
MumbaiFour personnel from the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) and the Navy were arrested by the Cuffe Parade police for allegedly assaulting two policemen.
The accused personnel had a spat with a cabbie on Sunday evening who had objected to their smoking in his taxi. After the altercation, they bashed up the taxi driver and when two policemen came to his rescue, the four assaulted them too.
The arrested accused have been identified as CISF personnel Praveen Kumar Ashok Singh (27) and Chandrabhan Pratap Singh (26) and Navy personnel Abhijeet Kumar Ajaybahadur Singh (30) and R S Dubey.
According to the police, the four accused were travelling in a taxi on Sunday evening when they had an argument with the driver Chunnilal Valmiki (61). “Valmiki told them that smoking was prohibited inside the taxi as his taxi is a CNG one. The four got angry and asked him to stop the taxi and then pulled him out of the vehicle and started beating him,” said a police officer.
When sub-inspector Avinash Waghmare and constable Patil, who were posted at Badhwar Park police beat chowki, rushed to the spot, the four accused were beating Valmiki. The police managed to rescue him, but the accused started misbehaving and beating the officers too. The policemen called for reinforcements and took the accused away to the police station.
A case was registered at the Cuffe Parade Police station for causing obstruction in a government servant’s work and beating and threatening them. The three were subsequently arrested. Later, Dubey was also arrested in the case.
“On the complaint of sub-inspector Waghmare, the four have been booked under sections of the Indian Penal Code. They were produced before a metropolitan magistrate court on Monday and remanded to judicial custody,” said Sandesh Revale senior police inspector of Cuffe Parade police station.
Heliports being set up to boost tourism in unexplored areas of HP: Jai Ram
Himachal Pradesh chief minister Jai Ram Thakur on Tuesday inaugurated a heliport built at a cost of ₹3.4 crore at Rampur in Shimla district. The work at Shimla heliport near Sanjauli bypass road, Baddi in Solan district and Rampur have already been completed under UDAN (Ude Desh Ka Aam Nagrik) scheme, he said. The heliport at Kangnidhar in Mandi was near completion and another is being developed at Manali (DGRE, SASE), Jai Ram said.
BJP constitutes committees for HP elections management
The Himachal Pradesh BJP on Tuesday constituted 17 different committees for the management of upcoming elections in a meeting presided over by former speaker Rajiv Bindal. While addressing a press conference at the BJP headquarters, Bindal said the general elections of Himachal were to be held in November end. A meeting of the BJP election management committee was held which was presided over by BJP state president Suresh Kashyap.
HP Congress poll panel to deliberate on candidates in Delhi
With the assembly elections just a few months away, the Himachal Pradesh Congress is all geared up for the contest and to stay ahead of the ruling BJP may announce the first list of candidates soon. The Congress has called a meeting of its 20-member election committee for Himachal on September 5 in New Delhi. The Congress has sought applications from the candidates who want to contest the assembly elections till September 1.
Delhi woman hit by shooting stones, dies on Manimahesh trek in Himachal
A 19-year-old woman from Delhi died on Tuesday after being hit by shooting stones during the Manimahesh pilgrimage in Bharmour subdivision of Himachal Pradesh's Chamba district . The deceased has been identified as daughter of Gurmit Singh Mehta, Damini. Bharmour subdivisional magistrate Aseem Sood said that the young woman was on a pilgrimage to sacred Manimahesh lake with her family members.
HP seeks special assistance from NDRF to compensate monsoon losses
Himachal Pradesh chief secretary RD Dhiman has requested the inter-ministerial central team (IMCT), which was on a three-day visit to the state to assess the damages caused due to monsoon, to recommend special assistance from the National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF) against the interim memorandum submitted for losses and damages. The final memorandum will be shared after monsoon season is over, he said during a high-level virtual meeting with the IMCT.
