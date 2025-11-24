Toll agency issued notice for poorly-maintained flyovers

Mumbai: The Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) has issued a final notice to MEP Infrastructure Developers, the private firm that collects toll at the city’s five entry points, for failing to maintain flyovers under its responsibility. The corporation has warned that the company will face action if they don’t begin repairs immediately. The MSRDC, the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA), and the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC)were directed to ensure prompt resurfacing work to repair the worn out top layer and ensure a smooth and safe surface for vehicles. (Photo by Satish Bate/ Hindustan Times) (Hindustan Times)

The notice comes after deputy chief minister Eknath Shinde held a review meeting on Tuesday regarding the poor state of several flyovers in the city. The MSRDC, the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA), and the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC)were directed to ensure prompt resurfacing work to repair the worn out top layer and ensure a smooth and safe surface for vehicles .

While MSRDC is in charge of five flyovers, MEP Infrastructure Developers maintains 27 flyovers and other related structures. According to an MSRDC official, many of these flyovers have not been maintained for more than a year despite repeated reminders. “We have now issued a final notice asking them to undertake resurfacing immediately,” the official told Hindustan Times.

MSRDC officials claimed that MEP was facing financial losses but still continued to collect toll at the city’s five entry points—Dahisar, LBS Road in Mulund, Eastern Express Highway in Mulund, Airoli, and Vashi.

Toll collection at these points began on November 20, 2010 and was originally set to end on November 19, 2026. However, the concession period has now been extended to September 17, 2029 following the state government’s decision to waive the toll fees for light motor vehicles from October 14, 2024.

If MEP does not begin the repair work, MSRDC officials said they plan to take further action, including transferring the maintenance of the flyovers to the MCGM and recovering repair costs from MEP. At the moment, other measures are yet to be determined.

Among the other poorly maintained flyovers under the MEP are flyovers in Thane, Mankhurd, Vikhroli Junction, Aarey Colony, Vakola, Rani Sati Marg, and National Park.

The company is already undergoing a corporate insolvency resolution process (CIRP), a legal mechanism to address companies who have defaulted on their debts. The CIRP was initiated by the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) in April on a petition by Bank of India over a default of ₹127.86 crore.

MEP’s chairman and managing director, Jayant Mhaiskar, said, “A resurfacing plan will be submitted soon, and subject to approvals, we will begin work, tentatively from December.”