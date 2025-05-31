Torres fraud: Mapping the money trail

MUMBAI: The money laundering investigation into the Torres Jewellery fraud has revealed how the key accused used codes, software applications and instant messaging to communicate with each other, move money around, and transfer large sums to the masterminds. Torres Jewellery had lured small investors to buy into its fraudulent investment schemes by selling low-value synthetic moissanite stones as high-value gemstones (Hindustan Times)

Torres Jewellery, whose holding company was Platinum Hern Pvt Ltd, had lured small investors to buy into its fraudulent investment schemes by selling low-value synthetic moissanite stones as high-value gemstones. It also promised exaggerated returns on its investment schemes, using misleading advertisements, fake bonuses and a Ponzi scheme to entice potential victims.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED), which on May 22 charge sheeted 13 individuals and entities in the case, has estimated the fraud at ₹177.11 crore, relying on evidence or records that relate to Platinum Hern’s finances and accounts, including transactions of its main showroom in Dadar, one of its five showrooms in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR).

The key accused in the case are: Alpesh Khara, Sagar Mehta, Oleksandr Zapichenko alias Alex, Olena Stoian, Victoria Kovalenko, Tazagul Khasatova alias Tanya, Lallan Singh, Tausif Reyaz, Abhishek Gupta and Savesh Surve.

They have been booked under sections relating to cheating and criminal breach of trust of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS); the Maharashtra Protection of Interest of Depositors Act, and the Banning of Unregulated Deposit Schemes Act.

Platinum Hern allegedly collected unauthorised cash deposits without the approval of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), showing only ₹2.10 crore in its bank accounts, the ED said in its chargesheet.

The ED’s investigation also revealed that Platinum Hern had developed an internal software domain, called ‘torsolid.club’. All the senior cashiers in all the Torres showrooms, along with employees and key managerial staff, were given access with a user ID and password. The software was allegedly used to store details of banking transactions, incoming cash and encashment transactions. It was also designed to facilitate encashment through a unique code-based authentication system, according to ED sources. The codes were allegedly sent to individuals desiring cash encashment through Telegram, an instant messaging app, according to the ED.

An investigation into the unique codes revealed the alleged existence of a Telegram group named ‘Cash Counter 1’, through which the management used to send specific codes to authorise cash disbursements. However, this Telegram group has been deleted by the administrator, rendering the data irretrievable, according to the ED.

The investigation also revealed that daily reports sent by senior cashiers to management to track daily sales, income and expenses, including the delivery of cash to specific persons, were found in another alleged Telegram group called ‘Record to Report’, where senior cashiers of Dadar showroom were members. The information shared within this group, did not cover all working days of a week but was confined to a few specific dates.

Further, WhatsApp chats among a few accused persons and the Dadar showroom cashiers allegedly consistently used the term ‘Code 2’ as an internal trigger for cash pick-ups, the ED’s probe found. The alleged chats were for the purpose of collection of cash from the showroom at the behest of the management of Platinum Hern.

According to the ED, two key accused, both Ukrainians – Oleksandr Zapichenko alias Alex and Olena Stoian – were the key architects of the financial structuring and laundering operations. Both have fled the country.

Another accused, Alpesh Khara, allegedly helped Alex convert the cash collected from customers into a cryptocurrency called ‘USDT’, which was then credited to digital wallets associated with individuals known to Alex.

Another accused, Lallan Singh, through his proprietary concerns, allegedly transferred over ₹13 crore to bank accounts of Platinum Hern as fake investments, after accepting cash from Alex, which was generated through a co-accused against crypto-currency. “His role was central in laundering illicit funds and creating a false front of legitimate business activity for the company,” an ED source said. He added that the agency is making continued efforts to trace further proceeds of the crime.