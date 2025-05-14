Tough competition ahead as high-scorers surge in city

Mumbai: Students aiming to secure admission in top junior colleges in Mumbai are likely to face intense competition this year as the number of high scorers in class 10 exams across boards have witnessed a sharp rise. More than 17,500 students have scored above 90% in the SSC this year in Mumbai division alone (Bachchan Kumar /HT PHOTO)

More than 17,500 students have scored above 90% in the SSC exam this year in Mumbai division alone, which is nearly 5,000 more than last year. Students from the CBSE and ICSE boards have also performed well.

According to college principals and admission experts, cutoffs in the first merit list could soar above 95%, especially in sought-after colleges like Ruparel, Sathaye, KC, HR, Kirti, St. Xavier’s, Mithibai, Ruia, Podar and Hinduja.

“There’s clearly a surge in top scorers this year across all boards. With so many students eyeing the same few top colleges, we expect the first merit list to be more competitive than ever,” said a principal from a south Mumbai college.

Last year, the cutoff for the first list in several top colleges was 93-94%. This was not only for the science and commerce streams but also for the arts stream, wherein the cutoff in some colleges was 95%.

This year, class 11 admissions will begin from May 19, the education department has announced. Students and parents have been advised to factor in trends in cutoff marks over the past few years while selecting their preferred colleges.

“Students with lower marks who apply for admission in sought after colleges might have to wait for the second or third list this year,” said an education official.