Traffic cops clamp down on share autos, recover ₹56L penalties
The Mumbai traffic police have received several complaints from commuters regarding the menace, resulting in a city-wide crackdown on autorickshaw drivers, especially near railway stations
Mumbai: For many commuters in the city, share auto-rickshaws are an affordable way to get around. With less fares, they help people travel with minimum fuss. However, to make more money, rickshaw drivers are packing in extra passengers, beyond the capacity of three, putting everyone’s life at risk.
The Mumbai traffic police have received several complaints from commuters regarding the menace, resulting in a city-wide crackdown on autorickshaw drivers, especially near railway stations.
Since January 1, 2022, when the drive began, as many as 25,181 auto drivers were penalised. The traffic police collected a fine of ₹56 lakh till August 15, 2022.
According to traffic police officers, they had been receiving several complaints on social media about the menace which could prove harmful. Raj Tilak Roushan, deputy commissioner of police (Traffic HQ), the drive was initiated as part of the drive after commuters began to complain against rash driving and refusal to ply by share auto drivers.
The maximum number of drivers fined for carrying excess passengers were from Samta Nagar in Kandivali east where 6,305 drivers were penalised and a fine of ₹13,23,400 was collected. Around 4,490 drivers were caught in Mankhurd where ₹9,71,800 was collected. These spots are followed by Dindoshi in Goregaon east where 3350 drivers were caught and a fine of ₹6,85,800 was recovered.
“Ferrying a fourth passenger in an auto can be dangerous. These auto drivers are putting the lives of commuters at risk driving with four passengers on roads which are filled with potholes,” said Roushan.
Apart from the special drive, the Mumbai traffic police have issued e-challans to 45,000 auto and taxi drivers for carrying excess passengers in 2022.
Traffic police officials said that not only were offenders being fined amounts ranging from ₹500 to ₹2,200, depending on the nature of the violation but in the case of repeat offenders, their vehicles too were being confiscated. The violators are being booked under section 179 of the Motor Vehicles Act if found ferrying more than the permitted number of passengers.
In March, the auto and taxi unions had asked the Traffic Police to inspect the situation outside all railway stations to see whether norms were being violated. The auto unions told the police that there should be demarcations made for share-auto stands which are segregated according to the locality they ply from the railway stations and the number of passengers should be checked by authorities.
According to a 82-year-old commuter from Bandra West, the harassment and violations by share auto-rickshaws needed to be stopped. “These share auto drivers not only gather at the exit from the railway station but also block people from going towards the bus stand and the official rickshaw stand. They force people to opt for sharing, especially visitors from outside Bandra, who want to visit Bandstand to catch a sight of Bollywood stars.”
-
5 Noida youths died due to drowning in Yamuna river during idol immersion
As many as five youths died due to drowning in the Yamuna river under a DND flyover during the immersion of the Lord Krishna idol on Sunday, the police said. According to Delhi police, the deceased have been identified as Ankit (20), Lucky (16) Lalit (17) Beeru (19) and Ritu Raj alias Sanu (20). The bodies of all five boys have been recovered from the river and sent to Safdarjung Hospital for post-mortem.
-
Covid cases continue to drop for 4th consecutive week in Chandigarh
After a sudden spurt in coronavirus cases in July, coronavirus cases in the tricity area continued to fall for the fourth consecutive week ended August 28. After reporting 2,286 cases in the week ended July 31, the tricity's weekly infection tally started waning, with only 1,933 cases logged between August 1 and 7. This week, Chandigarh reported 305 cases, a dip from 437 cases the previous week.
-
Man kidnaps, rapes Class 7 student in Mohali, held
A man was arrested for abducting and raping a Class 7 student on Sunday. The accused, Abhishek Kumar, is a resident of Kambala village. In her complaint, the mother of the victim said her 14-year-old daughter left for school on August 24, but did not return in the evening. When she contacted the school, she learnt that her daughter had not shown up for classes that day. A medical examination of the victim confirmed rape.
-
FOSWAC meet | Pilot project to install gates at strategic entry points of sectors mooted
A pilot project to install gates at strategic entry points of sectors to fortify residential areas across the city was mooted during the executive meeting of the Federation of Sectors Welfare Association Chandigarh on Sunday. Residents flag potential issues However, there were some dissenting voices as well who said that such gates had already been installed in Sector 38 West, but some streets arbitrarily close the gates as per their own convenience, citing security threat.
-
Janani Shishu Suraksha Karyakaram: Since June, 6,000 have availed free treatment at PGI
A jaundiced newborn boy, who has been admitted to the advanced paediatric centre at the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research for over a month, has to undergo a slew of tests on a daily basis, which would rake up an exorbitant bill, except My three-month-old boy Harman is being treated free of cost under the central government's Janani Shishu Suraksha Karyakaram (JSSK) scheme.
