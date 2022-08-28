Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Traffic cops clamp down on share autos, recover 56L penalties

Traffic cops clamp down on share autos, recover 56L penalties

mumbai news
Published on Aug 28, 2022 07:05 PM IST

The Mumbai traffic police have received several complaints from commuters regarding the menace, resulting in a city-wide crackdown on autorickshaw drivers, especially near railway stations

Ferrying a fourth passenger in an auto can be dangerous. These auto drivers are putting the lives of commuters at risk driving with four passengers on roads which are filled with potholes (HT Photo)
Ferrying a fourth passenger in an auto can be dangerous. These auto drivers are putting the lives of commuters at risk driving with four passengers on roads which are filled with potholes (HT Photo)
ByMegha Sood

Mumbai: For many commuters in the city, share auto-rickshaws are an affordable way to get around. With less fares, they help people travel with minimum fuss. However, to make more money, rickshaw drivers are packing in extra passengers, beyond the capacity of three, putting everyone’s life at risk.

The Mumbai traffic police have received several complaints from commuters regarding the menace, resulting in a city-wide crackdown on autorickshaw drivers, especially near railway stations.

Since January 1, 2022, when the drive began, as many as 25,181 auto drivers were penalised. The traffic police collected a fine of 56 lakh till August 15, 2022.

According to traffic police officers, they had been receiving several complaints on social media about the menace which could prove harmful. Raj Tilak Roushan, deputy commissioner of police (Traffic HQ), the drive was initiated as part of the drive after commuters began to complain against rash driving and refusal to ply by share auto drivers.

The maximum number of drivers fined for carrying excess passengers were from Samta Nagar in Kandivali east where 6,305 drivers were penalised and a fine of 13,23,400 was collected. Around 4,490 drivers were caught in Mankhurd where 9,71,800 was collected. These spots are followed by Dindoshi in Goregaon east where 3350 drivers were caught and a fine of 6,85,800 was recovered.

“Ferrying a fourth passenger in an auto can be dangerous. These auto drivers are putting the lives of commuters at risk driving with four passengers on roads which are filled with potholes,” said Roushan.

Apart from the special drive, the Mumbai traffic police have issued e-challans to 45,000 auto and taxi drivers for carrying excess passengers in 2022.

Traffic police officials said that not only were offenders being fined amounts ranging from 500 to 2,200, depending on the nature of the violation but in the case of repeat offenders, their vehicles too were being confiscated. The violators are being booked under section 179 of the Motor Vehicles Act if found ferrying more than the permitted number of passengers.

In March, the auto and taxi unions had asked the Traffic Police to inspect the situation outside all railway stations to see whether norms were being violated. The auto unions told the police that there should be demarcations made for share-auto stands which are segregated according to the locality they ply from the railway stations and the number of passengers should be checked by authorities.

According to a 82-year-old commuter from Bandra West, the harassment and violations by share auto-rickshaws needed to be stopped. “These share auto drivers not only gather at the exit from the railway station but also block people from going towards the bus stand and the official rickshaw stand. They force people to opt for sharing, especially visitors from outside Bandra, who want to visit Bandstand to catch a sight of Bollywood stars.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

  • The bodies of all five boys have been recovered from the river and sent to Safdarjung Hospital for post-mortem.

    5 Noida youths died due to drowning in Yamuna river during idol immersion

    As many as five youths died due to drowning in the Yamuna river under a DND flyover during the immersion of the Lord Krishna idol on Sunday, the police said. According to Delhi police, the deceased have been identified as Ankit (20), Lucky (16) Lalit (17) Beeru (19) and Ritu Raj alias Sanu (20). The bodies of all five boys have been recovered from the river and sent to Safdarjung Hospital for post-mortem.

  • Health experts said the cases will continue to fluctuate as curbs were not being enforced and Covid-appropriate behaviour was not being followed. (HT)

    Covid cases continue to drop for 4th consecutive week in Chandigarh

    After a sudden spurt in coronavirus cases in July, coronavirus cases in the tricity area continued to fall for the fourth consecutive week ended August 28. After reporting 2,286 cases in the week ended July 31, the tricity's weekly infection tally started waning, with only 1,933 cases logged between August 1 and 7. This week, Chandigarh reported 305 cases, a dip from 437 cases the previous week.

  • The accused intercepted the victim on her way to school and took her to a slum area where he sexually assaulted her. (Representative Image/HT File)

    Man kidnaps, rapes Class 7 student in Mohali, held

    A man was arrested for abducting and raping a Class 7 student on Sunday. The accused, Abhishek Kumar, is a resident of Kambala village. In her complaint, the mother of the victim said her 14-year-old daughter left for school on August 24, but did not return in the evening. When she contacted the school, she learnt that her daughter had not shown up for classes that day. A medical examination of the victim confirmed rape.

  • Contending that cases of crime in residential areas were on the rise, FOSWAC members told the SSP that they wanted to install gates in residential areas of their sectors on the lines of other big cities in the country, but were denied permission from the architecture department owing to (HT PHOTO )

    FOSWAC meet | Pilot project to install gates at strategic entry points of sectors mooted

    A pilot project to install gates at strategic entry points of sectors to fortify residential areas across the city was mooted during the executive meeting of the Federation of Sectors Welfare Association Chandigarh on Sunday. Residents flag potential issues However, there were some dissenting voices as well who said that such gates had already been installed in Sector 38 West, but some streets arbitrarily close the gates as per their own convenience, citing security threat.

  • The PGI administration is using hospital supplies for JSSK beneficiaries through pharmacy and hospital stores. (HT PHOTO )

    Janani Shishu Suraksha Karyakaram: Since June, 6,000 have availed free treatment at PGI

    A jaundiced newborn boy, who has been admitted to the advanced paediatric centre at the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research for over a month, has to undergo a slew of tests on a daily basis, which would rake up an exorbitant bill, except My three-month-old boy Harman is being treated free of cost under the central government's Janani Shishu Suraksha Karyakaram (JSSK) scheme.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, August 29, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out