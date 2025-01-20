Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Jan 20, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Traffic delays expected on Mumbai-Pune Expressway due to girder work

ByHT Correspondent
Jan 20, 2025 06:00 PM IST

The girder launching work will take place near Kusgaon, at the 58.50 km mark of the Mumbai-Pune Expressway

Mumbai: Motorists travelling between Mumbai and Pune via the expressway should brace for traffic congestion this week, as the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) has scheduled traffic blocks on Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday afternoons.

Mumbai Pune Expressway. (HT PHOTO)
Mumbai Pune Expressway. (HT PHOTO)

"The traffic block has been scheduled to launch girders for a bridge, as part of plans to mitigate congestion on the expressway. From January 22 to 24, between noon and 3 pm, Pune-bound traffic will be affected," stated Tushar Ahire, Public Relations Officer for the MSRDC.

The girder launching work will take place near Kusgaon, at the 58.50 km mark of the Mumbai-Pune Expressway. Consequently, Pune-bound traffic will be redirected starting from Valvan, located at the 54.70 km mark near Lonavala. From there, vehicles will be diverted to National Highway 48 via Varsoli and onward to Dehu Road.

Mumbai-bound traffic, however, will remain unaffected during these three days.

"If motorists face any difficulties, they can reach out to us on 9822498224 or contact the Highway Police on 9833498334 for assistance," Ahire added.

Recommended Topics
Share this article
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
See More
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, January 20, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On