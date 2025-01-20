Traffic delays expected on Mumbai-Pune Expressway due to girder work

Mumbai: Motorists travelling between Mumbai and Pune via the expressway should brace for traffic congestion this week, as the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) has scheduled traffic blocks on Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday afternoons. Mumbai Pune Expressway. (HT PHOTO)

"The traffic block has been scheduled to launch girders for a bridge, as part of plans to mitigate congestion on the expressway. From January 22 to 24, between noon and 3 pm, Pune-bound traffic will be affected," stated Tushar Ahire, Public Relations Officer for the MSRDC.

The girder launching work will take place near Kusgaon, at the 58.50 km mark of the Mumbai-Pune Expressway. Consequently, Pune-bound traffic will be redirected starting from Valvan, located at the 54.70 km mark near Lonavala. From there, vehicles will be diverted to National Highway 48 via Varsoli and onward to Dehu Road.

Mumbai-bound traffic, however, will remain unaffected during these three days.

"If motorists face any difficulties, they can reach out to us on 9822498224 or contact the Highway Police on 9833498334 for assistance," Ahire added.