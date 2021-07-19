Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Traffic on highway, railway line disrupted after 2 landslides in Maharashtra’s Kasara
Representational image. (HT File)
Representational image. (HT File)
mumbai news

Traffic on highway, railway line disrupted after 2 landslides in Maharashtra’s Kasara

Two houses in Kasara Shivaji Nagar collapsed on Monday morning; however, no injuries were reported and the families were given shelter at the zilla parishad school nearby
READ FULL STORY
By Anamika Gharat
UPDATED ON JUL 19, 2021 02:12 PM IST

In two different incidents, the movement of vehicles at Nashik-Mumbai highway near Kasara Ghat and railway traffic on the Kasara railway line were affected due to landslide.

On Sunday around 11pm, the Kasara police received information about a landslide in Kasara Ghat on the Mumbai-Nashik National Highway. The police, despite a lack of enough personnel at night, tried to manage the situation. “A team of officials managed traffic with the help of torches and shifted it to a single lane. Later the National Highways Authority sent a team to clear the road with the help of JCBs, which was completed at 5am,”said Kasara highway police officers.

Later, around 6am, a landslide took place near one of the lines at the Kasara railway track.

Also Read | Lightning strike kills 5, including 3 kids, in Bihar’s Rohtas

A railway officer, requesting anonymity, said, “ We have shifted traffic from down line to middle line and the up line is already running properly. Other lines are intact and railway service is running efficiently.”

A team of railway officials and villagers is trying to clear the area.

In another incident, two houses in Kasara Shivaji Nagar collapsed on Monday morning; however, no injuries were reported and the families were given shelter at the zilla parishad school nearby.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.