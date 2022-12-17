Traffic woes overflow on Ghodbunder Road

An otherwise 20-minute drive from his residence in Hiranandani Estate to his Bhiwandi warehouse often turns into a three-hour-long nightmare for Swaroop Panda. Frustrated by the rising traffic snarls on Ghodbunder Road and the visible helplessness of the police personnel to handle the chaos, the businessman sometimes chooses to give his mandatory visit a miss.

Mahesh Patil, who travels to Vasai from Thane for work, checks Google map before stepping out.

“Though it does alert me about a traffic jam, there is no way of knowing how severe it is. However, there is no option other than relying on it,” he said.

Panda and Patil are among thousands of daily commuters who take Ghodbunder Road to reach their destinations.

According to the traffic police, even a single breakdown can hold up vehicles for an hour.

“Also, there are some stretches where the road is not in a good shape. So, when a repair work is undertaken the traffic movement is affected. Situation gets worse when an oil tanker overturns, or an accident occurs,” Vinay Rathod, deputy commissioner of traffic police, Thane, said.

To ease traffic congestion, the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) has planned to build three more flyovers at Kasarvadavali, Anand Nagar, and Bhyandarpada (Gaimukh). While the executive committee of the authority is yet to give its approval for the proposed flyover at Anand Nagar, the other two is estimated to cost ₹62.62 crore.

Once the work begins, MMRDA will restore the side lane of Ghodbunder Road while service roads on both sides shall be open for vehicles.

“A structural design for the Anand Nagar flyover is in progress. We have planned to complete the construction of the Kasarvadvali and Bhayanderpada solid ramps by the 2024 March-end,” S V R Srinivas, metropolitan commissioner, MMRDA, said.

Rathod said the traffic police and MMRDA officials have carried out a joint inspection for the projects.

Ghodbunder Road connects Thane with western suburbs like Mira Road and Borivali on the left and Vasai-Virar on the right on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway. Presently, there are four flyovers at Waghbil, Manpada, Patlipada and Kapurbawadi.

