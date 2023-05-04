Two boys drown in quarry filled with water in Bhiwandi

Bhiwandi: Two boys, who ventured out to play, drowned in a quarry filled with water in the Bhandari compound, Bhiwandi, on Tuesday. The victims – identified as Satyam Chaurasiya, 9 and Shubham Chaurasiya, 14 – were neighbours, lived with their parents and went to a local school. HT Image

“It is suspected that while playing at the ground near Global Hospital in the Bhandari compound, Satyam and Shubham entered the quarry filled with water without realising its depth and drowned,” said a police officer. “When they did not return, the parents of both boys searched the locality and relatives’ places, however, they remained untraceable.”

Later, they approached the police station and lodged a case against an unknown person, added the police officer.

Yogesh Gaikar, assistant police inspector, Bhoiwada Police Station, said, “We received some information through local residents about two dead bodies found in a quarry. We alerted the ambulance and rushed to the spot and fished out their bodies. We took them to IGM hospital for further medical procedures.”

An Accidental Death Report has been lodged and further investigations are on.