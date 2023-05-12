Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Five members of family die cleaning septic tank in Maharashtra district: Police

ByNadeem Inamdar
May 12, 2023 12:35 PM IST

In a tragic incident, five members of a family died due to suffocation while they were cleaning a septic tank in Maharashtra’s Parbhani district on Thursday night.

The incident took place on Thursday around 10pm.

The six labourers were cleaning the septic tank on a farm in Bhaucha Tanda area since Thursday afternoon. As the day progressed, they started feeling unwell and were shifted to a nearby hospital where five out of the six were declared brought dead.

All the deceased have been identified and the bodies have been sent for post mortem.

