Five members of family die cleaning septic tank in Maharashtra district: Police
According to preliminary reports, the condition of a labourer accompanying them was critical and he has been admitted to a hospital for treatment
In a tragic incident, five members of a family died due to suffocation while they were cleaning a septic tank in Maharashtra’s Parbhani district on Thursday night.
The incident took place on Thursday around 10pm.
The six labourers were cleaning the septic tank on a farm in Bhaucha Tanda area since Thursday afternoon. As the day progressed, they started feeling unwell and were shifted to a nearby hospital where five out of the six were declared brought dead.
All the deceased have been identified and the bodies have been sent for post mortem.