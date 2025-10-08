NAVI MUMBAI: Two people were killed in two separate road accidents in Panvel on Monday. While one was of a person crushed between a reversing trailer and a stalled trailer, the other was of a motorcyclist in a hit-and-run case. Trailer driver crushes man while reversing

According to the police, the first incident occurred on Kalamboli steel market road at 8:30 pm on Monday when a trailer driver, Mohd. Mehtab Mohd. Shoaib Shaikh was allegedly reversing the vehicle without looking into the mirrors, and as a result, he could not see Azim Mukhtar Ahmed Shaikh, 39, who was guiding him during the reversal. Azim was trapped between the reversing trailer and a stationary one, resulting in fatal chest injuries. He was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he was declared dead.

The police registered a case against the trailer driver under Sections 281 (rash driving) and 106(1) (causing death by negligence) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

The second incident occurred at 9:30 pm in Karanjade near Sector R-4 when Chinmay Anil Patil, 22, and his friend Nirbhay Bhagat, 21, were riding a two-wheeler and an unidentified vehicle rammed into them, after which the driver of the unidentified vehicle fled the scene, said a police officer.

Patil and Bhagat were rushed to a nearby hospital, where Patil was declared dead. Bhagat sustained serious injuries, the officer said.

Based on the Patil’s uncle’s complaint, the police registered a case against the unidentified driver under Sections 106 (1) (causing death by negligence), 281 (rash driving) and 125 (a and b) (acts that endanger human life) of Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita and Sections 184 (dangerous driving) and 134B (compensation in cases of death or grievous injury caused by a motor vehicle accident) of the Motor Vehicles Act.