Train services to be hit for a month as WR implements block at Borivali

Mumbai: As many as 70-80 local trains may be cancelled daily while operations of more than 100 outstation trains are likely to be affected as the Western Railway (WR) implements a month-long block between Borivali and Kandivali, starting Saturday. Photo for representation (HT PHOTO)

The block will be operational everyday from 11pm till 4.30am, at least till December 26 when the timings may be revised, to facilitate work on the sixth railway line between Borivali and Kandivali, said Vineet Abhishek, Chief Public Relations Officer, WR. Passenger train operations will remain suspended on the fifth line between the two stations and speed restrictions will apply on other lines so long as the block is in force, he said.

“All trains operating on the fifth line will be operated on the fast line between Andheri/ Goregaon and Borivali,” Abhishek stated.

Work on the long-pending sixth line, which will allow segregation of outstation and suburban trains, will commence on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday and continue till January 18, 2026. Major tasks that will be taken up during this period include track slewing, insertion and removal of multiple crossovers, and work on engineering, signaling and overhead equipment, said Abhishek.

The activities will affect some suburban and outstation services and details regarding cancellation/ rescheduling of suburban services will be available with station masters at all suburban stations, he said.

“As many as 70-80 suburban locals – encompassing 35-40 locals each in the north and south directions – may be cancelled daily till January 18,” a WR official familiar with the matter told HT.

Long-distance trains, on the other hand, will be short-terminated and rescheduled, or may skip the halt at Borivali, and halt instead at Andheri and Vasai Road stations, the official stated.

The WR had implemented a 36-hour block between Borivali and Kandivali in May-June, to dismantle the elevated booking office in Kandivali. Around 73 local trains were cancelled on the first day of the block while 89 trains were cancelled the following day.

Subhash Gupta, a member of the National Railway Users Consultative Committee said though passengers would be inconvenienced by the fresh month-long block, they would take it in their stride.

“To gain something, you must lose something. For more suburban services in the future, this kind of work is much required and passengers should and will take it in their stride,” Gupta said.

Meanwhile, WR is making efforts to ensure that additional services are operated beyond the normal hours on new year’s eve and there are no unscheduled cancellations that day, officials said.