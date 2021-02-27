IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Transfer MSC Bank scam case to CBI: Petition in Bombay HC
NCP workers protest against ED probe against NCP chief Sharad Pawar in Maharashtra State Cooperative (MSC) Bank scam case. (HT FILE)
NCP workers protest against ED probe against NCP chief Sharad Pawar in Maharashtra State Cooperative (MSC) Bank scam case. (HT FILE)
mumbai news

Transfer MSC Bank scam case to CBI: Petition in Bombay HC

A petition has been filed in the Bombay high court (HC) seeking transfer of the investigation into the alleged Maharashtra State Co-operative (MSC) Bank scam from Maharashtra Police’s economic offences wing (EOW) to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).
READ FULL STORY
By KAY Dodhiya, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 12:09 AM IST

A petition has been filed in the Bombay high court (HC) seeking transfer of the investigation into the alleged Maharashtra State Co-operative (MSC) Bank scam from Maharashtra Police’s economic offences wing (EOW) to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). The petition was filed the activist who lodged the complaint in the MSC Bank scam. The petitioner has alleged that the closure report filed by EOW giving a clean chit to the then finance minister Ajit Pawar and 75 directors of the district banks was questionable as it was based on the statement of managing director Ajit Deshmukh, who was also named in the alleged scam.

The petitioner claimed that though there was enough evidence and statements of other authorities confirming the scam, Deshmukh had given a statement that the banks had recovered the alleged losses and the offences were of civil nature, based on which the C-summary report (closure report) was filed by EOW last year. EOW had started the probe after receiving directions from the Bombay HC in 2018 while hearing a public interest litigation filed by activist Surinder Arora.

The petition, filed by Arora and Manik Jadhav through advocate Satish Talekar, has alleged that the closure report filed by the investigating officer of EOW before the sessions court last year has recorded statements of directors who are accused in the case and incorporated Deshmukh’s statement in verbatim, which clearly show that the cyclostyle statements were prepared with common design and agenda by the investigating agency in collusion with the accused.

The petition challenged the closure report and alleged that Deshmukh was not the managing director of MSC Bank at the time when illegal loans were sanctioned or Sahakari Sakhar Karkhana (SSKs) were illegally sold to politicians at throw-away prices. It added that all the documents placed on record by EOW are those referred to by Deshmukh.

Referring the lapses in the EOW investigation, the petition states that the serious findings of misappropriation and mismanagement recorded in the NABARD inspection report, Joshi and Nair report, inquiry under section 83 of the Maharashtra Co-operative Societies Act, charge sheet issued under section 88 of the Maharashtra Co-operative Societies Act were given a go-by, holding that the bank managed to recover the losses.

The petitioners opposed the C-summary report, wherein EOW had filed an intervention plea in the proceedings, on the grounds that it was a ‘serious economic case and required thorough investigation.

Stressing on the need to transfer the probe to CBI, the petition stated, “The petitioners have strong apprehensions that the cause raised by them shall be nipped in the bud due to the political clout of the accused whereas no fair investigation shall be carried out in the matter. Since the accused persons are people in power, there is no likelihood that the investigation shall be at any point of time completed fairly. The conduct of the EOW right from the very beginning in stating that no cognisable offences have been made out till filing of C-summary report itself warrants investigation by an independent agency in order to ensure fair trial of the proceedings.”

Due to paucity of time on Friday, the division bench of justice SS Shinde and justice Manish Pitale could not hear the petition. The bench is likely to take it up on Monday, March 1.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
Polluted drain water on Dombivli MIDC road . (Rishikesh Choudhary/HT PHOTO)
Polluted drain water on Dombivli MIDC road . (Rishikesh Choudhary/HT PHOTO)
mumbai news

‘1 year after Dombivli MIDC road turned pink, no drop in pollution’

By Sajana Nambiar, Dombivli
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 12:33 AM IST
A year after a road in Dombivli Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) turned pink, there is still no change in the pollution situation in this area, reveals a study by NGO Vanshakti
READ FULL STORY
Close
Cidco PRO says work of levelling the plot near the lake is in progress. (Bachchan Kumar/HT photo)
Cidco PRO says work of levelling the plot near the lake is in progress. (Bachchan Kumar/HT photo)
mumbai news

Navi Mumbai residents complain of illegal dumping of debris at Lotus Lake

By Raina Shine, Navi Mumbai
UPDATED ON FEB 27, 2021 12:28 AM IST
The residents of Sector 27, Nerul, complained of landfilling and illegal dumping of debris in Lotus Lake destroying its beauty
READ FULL STORY
Close
RT-PCR testing at a Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation hospital. (Bachchan Kumar/ /HT photo)
RT-PCR testing at a Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation hospital. (Bachchan Kumar/ /HT photo)
mumbai news

No financial irregularities in Covid testing: Navi Mumbai civic body panel report

By Pranab Jyoti Bhuyan, Navi Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 12:25 AM IST
A three-member inquiry committee set up to probe into the false-negative reports of Covid-19 tests, prepared by some testing centres under the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC), has submitted its report to the municipal commissioner
READ FULL STORY
Close
Fishermen conduct Channel Bandh at JNPT on Friday. (Bachchan Kumar/HT photo)
Fishermen conduct Channel Bandh at JNPT on Friday. (Bachchan Kumar/HT photo)
mumbai news

Navi Mumbai: Channel Bandh agitation called off after 7 hours

By Raina Shine, Navi Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 12:20 AM IST
The JNPT project-affected fishing community, on Friday, conducted a Channel Bandh agitation, blocking ship movement at the country’s largest container port for seven hours
READ FULL STORY
Close
(BHUSHAM KOYANDE)
(BHUSHAM KOYANDE)
mumbai news

Maharashtra sees 8,333 new Covid cases; city records 1,035 new infections

By Surendra P Gangan, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 12:20 AM IST
Even as Maharashtra and Mumbai witnessed a slight drop in cases on Friday, compared to the past two days, the state is urging citizens to follow Covid-appropriate behaviour to prevent another lockdown, which could hurt the state economy badly
READ FULL STORY
Close
A roadside eatery outside Thane railway station on Friday. (Praful Gangurde/HT photo)
A roadside eatery outside Thane railway station on Friday. (Praful Gangurde/HT photo)
mumbai news

Thane: Restaurants, eateries upset over losses due to strict Covid protocols

By Ankita G Menon, Thane
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 12:15 AM IST
Following the recent action by the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC), hotel and other eatery owners are upset as they are incurring losses due to the permitted 50 per cent seating capacity and similar Covid protocols
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sanjay Rathod (centre) staged a show of strength at Washim, where thousands of his supporters gathered, violating Covid norms. (HT FILE)
Sanjay Rathod (centre) staged a show of strength at Washim, where thousands of his supporters gathered, violating Covid norms. (HT FILE)
mumbai news

Sanjay Rathod’s future uncertain; BJP may disrupt Maharashtra session

By Naresh Kamath, Mumbai
UPDATED ON FEB 27, 2021 12:12 AM IST
The BJP wants Sena minister Sanjay Rathod to be dropped from state Cabinet; CM Uddhav Thackeray irked over link to woman’s death by suicide, show of strength, say sources.
READ FULL STORY
Close
NCP workers protest against ED probe against NCP chief Sharad Pawar in Maharashtra State Cooperative (MSC) Bank scam case. (HT FILE)
NCP workers protest against ED probe against NCP chief Sharad Pawar in Maharashtra State Cooperative (MSC) Bank scam case. (HT FILE)
mumbai news

Transfer MSC Bank scam case to CBI: Petition in Bombay HC

By KAY Dodhiya, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 12:09 AM IST
A petition has been filed in the Bombay high court (HC) seeking transfer of the investigation into the alleged Maharashtra State Co-operative (MSC) Bank scam from Maharashtra Police’s economic offences wing (EOW) to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).
READ FULL STORY
Close
For representational purposes only. (HT FILE)
For representational purposes only. (HT FILE)
mumbai news

Four, including a minor, nabbed for killing transgender in Mumbai

By HT Correspondent, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 12:01 AM IST
Bangur Nagar police on Friday apprehended three men and a minor boy for allegedly killing a transgender person in Malad two days ago. According to police, after four unsuccessful attempts, the four accused killed their neighbour Suresh Pujari alias Surya.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A health worker screens inbound travellers at CSMT. (Bhushan Koyande / HT Photo)
A health worker screens inbound travellers at CSMT. (Bhushan Koyande / HT Photo)
mumbai news

Mumbai: Dharavi sees 16 cases, highest in past four months

By Mehul R Thakkar, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 12:00 AM IST
Asia’s one of the largest slum cluster — Dharavi that was a Covid-19 hotspot in the initial days of the outbreak in Mumbai, has reported 16 cases on Friday, the highest in four months
READ FULL STORY
Close
Experts and state officials are of the opinion that suburban train travel is one of the reasons behind the spike in Covid-19 cases in Mumbai and neighbouring areas, in the past few days. (Anshuman Poyrekar/HT Photo)
Experts and state officials are of the opinion that suburban train travel is one of the reasons behind the spike in Covid-19 cases in Mumbai and neighbouring areas, in the past few days. (Anshuman Poyrekar/HT Photo)
mumbai news

Maharashtra govt may restrict train travel for general public again in Mumbai

By Surendra P Gangan and Aroosa Ahmed, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 11:57 PM IST
Maharashtra government is considering imposing restrictions again on the local train commuting on suburban trains in Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) amid the upsurge in the cases in the region over the last two weeks
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational image.
Representational image.
mumbai news

Mumbai civic body starts admissions for 10 new CBSE schools

By Ankita Bhatkhande, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 11:53 PM IST
The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has started pre-primary to Class 6 admissions for its 10 newly opened CBSE schools across the city from Thursday
READ FULL STORY
Close
Terminal 1 at Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport. (HT Photo)
Terminal 1 at Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport. (HT Photo)
mumbai news

Mumbai: 4 airlines to start flight operations from T1 from March 10

By Neha LM Tripathi, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 11:50 PM IST
Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) will re-open its operations from Terminal 1 (T1) for domestic flights from March 10
READ FULL STORY
Close
(HIndustan Times)
(HIndustan Times)
mumbai news

February sees highest number of travellers in three months: Report

By Neha LM Tripathi, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 11:48 PM IST
In the third week of February, India has witnessed 24,700 check-ins, reveals a report by RateGain, a leading provider of software as a services (SaaS) product that helps travel and hospitality companies with revenue and brand engagement
READ FULL STORY
Close
University of Mumbai. (Hindustan Times)
University of Mumbai. (Hindustan Times)
mumbai news

Mumbai university may miss NAAC grade yet again in upcoming academic year

By Shreya Bhandary, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 11:46 PM IST
This March will mark four years since the University of Mumbai’s (MU) National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) grade lapsed
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
nerolac
nerolac
nerolac
nerolac