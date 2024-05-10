Thane: A 26-year-old trekker who slipped and fell 300 feet down a valley near Mahuli Fort escaped with a broken leg after a 22-hour rescue operation that ended on Thursday. Trekker who fell 300 feet down valley near Mahuli Fort rescued after 22 hours

Kapil Kasbe was trekking with a friend in Mahuli for five days but was alone at the fort, which is at an altitude of 2,815 feet above sea level, around noon on May 8 when he slipped and fell down the valley. Since he was an experienced trekker, he managed to grab onto trees and rocks and eventually landed at a spot 300 feet below.

Luckily, Kasbe had his phone with him and was able to call the Shahpur police and communicate his location. Police officials immediately alerted a local rescue team comprising villagers who were well equipped and trained trekkers.

Soon, a team comprising officials from the police, forest department and villagers started planning the rescue operation. “The task was to pull Kasbe up as he was completely injured,” said Samir Chaudhari, one of the rescuers. “The road was slippery too. We had the challenge to rescue the man and ensure the safety of our own team members.”

By the time the rescue team managed to gauge the depth of the valley and pinpoint the spot where Kasbe was, it had become dark. Chaudhari said the team decided to call Ganesh Geedh, a rock-climbing expert working at an extreme adventure park in Lonavala to help them. It was decided to continue the rescue operation in the morning since a bucket stretcher would be required, which would require careful handling.

The team resumed the rescue operation around 5 am on Thursday. Kasbe was pulled up in four stages using zip lines and rappelling techniques. Eventually, 22 hours after he fell, an emotional Kasbe was rescued and admitted to hospital.