Trinamool MP Abhishek Banerjee meets Shiv Sena (UBT) chief

Mumbai: Trinamool Congress MP Abhishek Banerjee arrived in Mumbai on Thursday evening for a meeting with Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray at his residence, Matoshree. Both leaders engaged in discussions about the political instability in national politics following the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi's loss of a simple majority in the Lok Sabha, as well as the future options before the INDIA alliance. Sources suggest that while the visit was primarily a courtesy call, Banerjee likely conveyed a message from West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee following the Lok Sabha election results, wherein the Indian National Democratic Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) won 293 seats.

Banerjee’s meeting with Thackeray comes a day after he was deputed to attend the INDIA bloc meeting on Wednesday at the residence of Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge in Delhi. Subsequently, on Thursday morning, he held discussions with Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav.

Given his meetings with two prominent INDIA bloc leaders in a single day, it is speculated that Mamata Banerjee may have communicated a message regarding the future political landscape in the wake of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) failing to reach a simple majority. The BJP won 240 seats in the 543-member lower house of parliament, well short of the simple majority mark of 272.

Banerjee’s meeting with Thackeray comes months after Mamata Banerjee had tied a rakhi to the Shiv Sena (UBT) chief during her visit to Matoshree for an INDIA bloc meeting in August 2023.

Following the meeting, MP Sanjay Raut said to the media that discussions centered on the BJP’s lack of majority in parliament and the resultant government instability, even if the NDA forms the government. “TMC leaders Abhishek Banerjee and Derek O’Brien held a meeting with Uddhav Thackeray. The discussion lasted for about an hour, covering various issues concerning the political scenario in Delhi, particularly as the BJP lacks a majority in parliament. Several leaders also engaged in telephonic conversations with Uddhav Thackeray today. Despite Narendra Modi and the BJP losing their majority, attempts are being made to form the government. However, we harbor concerns that such a government may not be conducive to stability and welfare. We are currently deliberating on potential actions for the betterment of the country,” said Raut.